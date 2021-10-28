England have been pulled out alongside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland for next year's European Women's Championship.

The event will take place in England, giving the Lionesses the chance to secure glory on home soil next summer.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will be among the favourites to secure victory in the final at Wembley on July 31, and will have high hopes of securing one of the top two spots in Group A.

“The pressure's there being a home nation,” England’s star defender Lucy Bronze said. “But it's only what you perceive it to be.

“We can look at it as there's so many more eyes on us, but equally, there's so many more eyes supporting us as well.

We're the home nation so we've that 12th person in the stands that, arguably, no other nation will have.

“We've developed a lot since I've been involved. We've reached semi-final after semi-final. This team has got that experience of getting a little bit further, we just need that little push to get to the end."

England will kick the event off against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

Five days later is likely to see top spot decided as the Lionesses face Norway in Brighton, before concluding the group against Northern Ireland in Southampton on July 15.

The Women’s Euros was expanded to 16 teams for the previous iteration, which was won by Netherlands.

The Dutch will be among the favourites again - being able to call on the likes of Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk. They are in Group C alongside Sweden, Russia and Switzerland.

Germany are the most successful nation in Women’s Euros, with eight victories. They are in Group B with Denmark, Spain and Finland.

Group D comprises France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland.

