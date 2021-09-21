England are top of Group D in the World Cup qualifiers after a crushing 10-0 victory away to Luxembourg.

Ellen White scored twice in the first 20 minutes to put England on course to victory as Sarina Wiegman started to develop her own approach as the country’s new national team manager. Her new team have now scored 18 goals in their last two games.

Nikita Parris made it three with Alex Greenwood adding a fourth before the end of the first half.

Greenwood was on the mark shortly after the restart, before an own goal from Jessica Berscheid and then a strike from Millie Bright made it 7-0 as full time approached.

England then scored three more in added time, with Bright, Rachel Daly and Bethany England taking the score to 10-0 in four minutes.

Elsewhere on Tuesday night, Spain secured a huge win of their own, winning 7-0 at Hungary. Sweden beat Georgia 4-0 and Denmark won 3-0 at Kosovo. In a friendly fixture, Ireland defeated Australia 3-2.

For the other Home Nations, Northern Ireland beat Latvia 4-0, and Wales secured a 1-0 win at Estonia.

