England midfielder Declan Rice says the Three Lions want to go "all the way" at the World Cup and believes they should be feared by all remaining teams.

England have scored nine goals in their three Group B matches in Qatar.

Ahead of England's last-16 clash with Group A runners-up Senegal on Sunday, Rice believes England have one of the best squads in the entire competition.

He said: "Other nations will always look at us and the quality that we have in the squad, why should we not be feared?

"We have world class talents across the board. We are one of the biggest teams here, we have to do it on the pitch.

"Brazil have won a World Cup and done it consistently. We are not here for the round of 16, we want to go all the way."

Should England overcome Senegal then they will face either France or Poland in the quarter-finals on Saturday, December 10.

Rice believes England's performances will only improve the deeper into the tournament they get.

He said: "I didn’t see the France game last night. I saw the result [a 1-0 loss to Tunisia] and there have been a lot of shocks in this tournament. You can’t take anything for granted. That’s where we deserve credit, any of the three games could have been banana skin games.

"When you start to play better teams, your level goes up. We will be ready for those type of games."

England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy 3-2 on penalties at Wembley Stadium. Rice thinks England would win a shoot-out should they be involved in one at this World Cup.

He added: "We know now we can get penalties and we will be prepared for that. If it does come to it, I back us all the way."

