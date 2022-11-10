09:22 - REUS WILL MISS SECOND WORLD CUP

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has been left out of Hansi Flick's Germany squad for the tournament, and won't be risked at all. An ongoing ankle issue has forced the midfielder to skip another World Cup, he was also ruled out injured for Germany's triumphant 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

09:12 - 'DON'T FORGET HOW FAR WE'VE COME' - FORMER THREE LIONS BACK SOUTHGATE

Whoever the England boss decides to take to Qatar, he's likely to face criticism. Former England players Peter Crouch, Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole have sent a message to critics, telling them to remember where they've come from

09:04 - THE MAGIC TEXT

As the nation patiently awaits Southgate's final decisions set to be revealed at 14:00 GMT, players will find out if they've successfully made the cut in standard England call-up procedure.

Those included will be notified via text around lunchtime, ahead of the official announcement.

08:50 - KANE 'FATIGUED', SAYS CONTE

Harry Kane was hauled off last night against Nottingham Forest after an hour of Carabao Cup action. Spurs boss Antonio Conte admitted the England captain withdrew from a "soft" training session ahead of the game to preserve energy.

Kane is expected to be involved in one more game for Tottenham before the tournament when they face Leeds United on Saturday.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur ia substituted by Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach Antonio Conte during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur at City Ground on November 9, 2022 in Image credit: Eurosport

Good morning and welcome to England's World Cup squad announcement blog

Today's the day! The 2022 World Cup kicks off in 11 days' time, and Gareth Southgate will name his much-anticipated England squad heading out to Qatar at 14:00 GMT.

Which other countries have named their World Cup squads?

When is England's World Cup squad announced?

Gareth Southgate is expected to name his final 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at around 2pm on Thursday. you can find out more information here

When does the World Cup in Qatar start?

The first match of the 2022 World Cup takes places on Sunday, November 20, as hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in Group A at 4pm UK time.

