Brazil left it late but a Casemiro goal in the 83rd minute was enough to earn a 1-0 win over Switzerland to send the tournament favourites into the knockout stages.

Vinicius Jnr was denied a goal after 64 minutes when he slotted a neat finish beyond Yann Sommer, only for it to be ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

As the match entered the final stages, Brazil brought on fresh legs to help them get over the line and it was Casemiro’s fierce strike that made the difference with just over ten minutes to play.

The first half began slowly as Brazil were cautious in their approach to the game, almost walking with the ball at times as they looked for a path through the Switzerland midfield.

Brazil registered their first shot on target in the 27th minute through Vinicius Jnr, their latest first shot on target in a World Cup game since 1994, which highlighted the extent of the cagey start.

Raphinha delivered an inviting ball with plenty of curl toward Vinicius at the back post and with the forward unmarked in the box, failed to get any real purchase on the ball as it rolled down his shin, but still forced a good save out of Sommer.

Switzerland came out of the blocks quickest in the second half and lumped the pressure on Brazil, but it was Tite’s side who created the first big chance of the half.

Alisson Becker was chased down by Breel Embolo before he avoided a slip-up and triggered a Brazilian attack. Vinicius peeled down the left-hand side and delivered a world-class cross toward Richarlison driving into the goalmouth, who stretched to get any sort of touch on the ball that would have turned it into an empty net but couldn’t reach it as it fizzed across the face of goal.

Vinicius, who had threatened the Swiss defence all game long, had the ball in the back of the net in the 64th minute but it was chalked off after a VAR review.

The Real Madrid man received the ball on the wide left and dragged Silvan Widmer out with him as he cut inside and beat the full-back with ease before slotting the ball beyond Sommer that nestled in the bottom right corner.

However, the VAR check revealed Richarlison had into play and received the ball in an offside position in the build-up to the goal.

With the clock ticking down and Brazil running out of time, Brazil finally got the better of Switzerland when an outstanding Casemiro strike gave them the lead with seven minutes of normal time to play.

Rodrygo’s flick on the edge of the box took one bounce before Casemiro met the ball with pace and power, guiding it into the top right corner with the outside of his boot.

Brazil face Cameroon next as they look to top the group, while Switzerland will aim to secure second spot with a win against Serbia.

TALKING POINT - BRAZIL ARE INTO THE KNOCKOUT STAGES

They came into the tournament as favourites and join France as the first teams to reach the knockout stages. Brazil have enjoyed their best start to a World Cup campaign for 20 years, and although it wasn’t pretty at times this evening, showed the quality in depth they have to get them out of trouble in sticky situations.

They brought on Rodrygo, Jesus and Antony in attack, which inevitably turned the tide as Switzerland couldn’t deal with the freshness, and allowed Brazil to get in a handful of times before Casemiro finally grabbed the winner.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - ALEX SANDRO (BRAZIL)

Sandro had a brilliant game on Brazil’s left. He completed the most dribbles in the match, the most tackles and won the most duals, winning ten overall.

He was the driving force for Brazil as he pushed up the pitch and looked to spark attacks and create decisive patterns of play as they struggled to get the better of the Swiss midfield.

MATCH RATINGS

BRAZIL: Alisson 7, Sandro 8, Silva 7, Marquinhos 8, Militao 7, Fred 7, Casemiro 8, Paqueta 6, Vinicius 6, Richarlison 6, Raphinha 7

Subs: Telles N/A, Guimaraes 6, Jesus 7, Antony 6, Rodrygo 7

SWITZERLAND: Sommer 7, Widmer 6, Akanji 6, Elvedi 7, Rodriguez 7, Freuler 6, Xhaka 6, Rieder 6, Sow 6, Embolo 5, Vargas 6

Subs: Fernandes 6, Seferovic 6, Steffen 6, Aebischer 6, Frei N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

27’ - BIG CHANCE FOR VINICIUS! Raphinha whips in an inviting ball for Vinicius who is all on his own at the back post, but he can't connect with the ball cleanly as it comes off his shin and forces a solid save out of Sommer.

56’ - HUGE BRAZIL CHANCE MISSED! Alisson is put under pressure by Breel Embolo down one end, but he gets the ball clear and Brazil break forward through Vinicius on the left. He delivers a world-class cross towards Richarlison in the goalmouth, who stretches but can't reach the ball as it fizzes across the face of goal.

64’ - GOAL! BRAZIL 1-0 SWITZERLAND (VINICIUS) - THERE IT IS! Vinicius finds a way through the Swiss defence before slotting the opener beyond Sommer!

66’ - NO GOAL! BRAZIL 0-0 SWITZERLAND - Vinicius' goal is chalked off because Richarlison came back from an offside position in the build-up, in the same phase of play. It remains goalless.

83’ - GOAL! BRAZIL 1-0 SWITZERLAND (CASEMIRO) - Casemiro finally breaks the deadlock with an outstanding strike! It's exquisite from the Manchester United man. He strikes the ball with the outside of his boot and fires it with pace and power into the top right corner!

KEY STAT

