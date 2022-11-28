FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Brazil v Switzerland updates as Neymar misses out, a win will send Brazil to knockout stages
World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 28.11.2022
Live
34'
Switzerland
AKANJI CLEARS A BRAZILIAN THREAT
Marquinhos gets forward and plays a one-two with Vinicius as the pair look to pass their way into the box, but Akanji cuts the ball out and hoofs it clear.
31'
Brazil
RAPHINHA STRIKES FROM DISTANCE
He links up with Vinicius before cutting inside on his left foot and driving a shot towards Sommer's goal, who catches the ball comfortably.
27'
Brazil
BIG CHANCE FOR VINICIUS!
Raphinha whips in an inviting ball for Vinicius who is all on his own at the back post, but he can't connect with the ball cleanly as it comes off his shin and forces a solid save out of Sommer.
25'
Switzerland
ELVEDI HAS STARTED BRILLIANTLY IN THE SWISS DEFENCE
22'
Switzerland
RODRIGUEZ BREATHES A SIGH OF RELIEF
Without looking, Ricardo Rodriguez plays a weak pass back to Yann Sommer which Richarlison tries to capitalise on, but the goalkeeper reacts quickly to get the ball clear.
20'
Brazil
CHANCE FOR BRAZIL!
Paqueta peels down Brazil's left and delivers a low cross toward Richarlison arriving in the six-yard box, but Elvedi beats him to the ball again to clear.
15'
Switzerland
SWITZERLAND WASTE A CHANCE FROM A SET-PIECE
Xhaka lines up a central free-kick 35 yards out, but instead of either going for goal or delivering the ball in the box, he plays a short pass before Switzerland are forced backward.
13'
Brazil
A BIT OF MAGIC FROM PAQUETA
Fred finds Paqueta in the middle of the pitch and he flicks the ball on beyond the Switzerland defence as Richarlison has an opportunity to stretch his legs for the first time. It's well covered by Nico Elvedi.
11'
IT'S BEEN A SLOW START
Brazil are very casual in their approach to this game, almost walking at times with the ball as they look to find path through the Swiss midfield.
9'
Switzerland
NEAT MOVEMENT FROM SWITZERLAND
Manuel Akanji, Granit Xhaka and Silvan Widmer link up well down Switzerland's right side to pass their way out of any potential danger in their defensive third.
6'
Switzerland
ALISSON GETS AWAY WITH A RISKY PASS
He looks to pass the ball out to his defence, but it's very casual and his effort is cut out by Ruben Vargas. Switzerland win a corner after a sloppy couple of minutes from the Brazilians, but it's a poor one and comes to nothing.
3'
Brazil
VINICIUS BROUGHT DOWN BY WIDMER
Brazil have a free-kick in a very promising position down the left wing.
1st Half
1'
Switzerland
KICK-OFF
The Swiss - in all red - shooting from right to left, get the game underway!
15:55
THERE'S A CARNIVAL ATMOSPHERE AT STADIUM 974
We're edging closer to kick-off, which is just five minutes away!
15:46
CHANGE OF SHAPE FOR BRAZIL
Neymar is not involved as expected after sustaining an ankle injury and he's been replaced by Fred. It looks like Brazil are going for a 4-3-3 formation today rather than the 4-2-3-1 they used against Serbia, where Neymar was playing in the number 10 role. His replacement Fred drops into a midfield three alongside Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta, with Raphinha, Richarlison and Vinicius leading the attack.
Eder Militao comes in for Danilo at right back in Brazil's only other change.
15:37
SHAQIRI DROPS TO THE BENCH, RIEDER MAKES FIRST START
The forward has been replaced by 20-year-old Fabian Rieder who is set to earn his first start for Switzerland after making his debut four days ago against Cameroon.
15:31
15:26
THE STATS
Brazil and Switzerland have met twice at the World Cup, with both meetings ending in a score draw. They drew 1-1 during the 2018 tournament in Russia, and have beaten Brazil twice in their last four meetings in all competitions (D1 L1).
No side have Brazil faced more at the competition without ever winning than the Swiss.
15:19
VARGAS AND EMBOLO LEAD THE LINE FOR SWITZERLAND
SWITZERLAND: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez, Freuler, Xhaka, Rieder, Sow, Embolo, Vargas
Subs: Omlin, Kobel, Fernandes, Zakaria, Seferovic, Steffen, Fassnacht, Aebischer, Comret, Frei, Schar, Shaqiri, Jashari
15:18
TEAM NEWS - NO NEYMAR FOR BRAZIL AS FRED COMES INTO MIDFIELD
BRAZIL: Alisson, Sandro, Silva, Marquinhos, Militao, Fred, Casemiro, Paqueta, Vinicius, Richarlison, Raphinha
Subs: Ederson, Weverton, Alves, Fabinho, Telles, Guimaraes, Jesus, Antony, Rodrygo, Martinelli, Pedro, Bremer, Ribeiro