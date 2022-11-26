Robert Lewandowski scored his first World Cup goal eight minutes from time to help earn Poland a 2-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in the Group C clash.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring six minutes before the break when, after failing to finish Matty Cash's cross, Lewandowski reacted quickest to cut back to his team-mate who slammed home from six yards out.

Ad

Saudi Arabia dominated possession for most of the game and should have had reward a minute into injury time in the first half when Salem Al-Dawsari's penalty was saved by Wojciech Szczesny, who then was smart to deny the rebound from Mohammed Al-Breik.

World Cup What is the record number of 0-0 draws at the World Cup? YESTERDAY AT 15:43

Although Saudi Arabia were attacking for much of the second half it was Poland who came closest to scoring as Arkadiusz Milik saw a header come back off the crossbar and Lewandowski also saw an effort strike the post.

The game was settled when Abdulelah Al-Malki lost control of the ball on the edge of his box and Lewandowski made no mistake.

The result sees Poland top Group C with four points from two games, the Saudis have three points and are also alive going into the last round of games. Mexico face Argentina later in the day.

TALKING POINT -

All to play for

With four points, Poland need a draw against Argentina to reach the second round. The Saudis meanwhile should see no reason why they could not beat Mexico in their final game and assure themselves of qualification with a victory. This did not look the most exciting group on paper but it has certainly turned out that way. A big part of that is the due to the Green Falcons, both in the ambitious and easy-to-watch football they play and the most vociferous support of the competition they are getting from their fans. Their frailties were exposed in this match, where they did not get the rub of the green they benefited from against Argentina but even if they do not progress from this group, they have left their mark on the competition.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH -

Wojciech Szczensy (Poland)

There have been times over the last couple of years when he has had difficulties and faced criticism from Juventus fans, but Poland would want no one else between the sticks. He was assured early in the first half when the Saudis were on top and then in injury time of the first half he made the key contribution with his double save from the penalty. His save after a scramble in the box getting down quickly to deny Salem Al Dawsari was just as good though.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Poland: Szczesny 8*, Berezynski 6, Glik 6, Kiwior 6; Cash 7, Bielik 6, Krychowiak 6, Frankowski 6; Zielinski 7; Milik 6, Lewandowski 7.

Subs: Kamisnki 6, Piotek 6.

Saudi Arabia: Alowais 6, Abdulhamid 7, Al Amri 6, Al Bulayhi 6, Al Burayk 6; Al Najei 6, Al Malki 6, Kanno 7; Albrikan 5, Al Dawsari 7, Al Shehri 7.

Subs: Al Abed 6, Alganham 6, Alobud 6, Al Dawsari 6, Bahebri 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

39' GOAL FOR POLAND! Initially the keeper did very well to stop Lewandowksi from being able to convert from Cash's low cross but the ace striker reacted quickly and pulled back to the six-yard box where Zielinski smashed high into the net.

44' POSSIBLE PENALTY! Al-Shehri went down under a challenge from Bielik. It was a bit theatrical but once the ref checks we know what usually happens... PENALTY IS GIVEN! To a big roar from the Saudi crowd.

45+1' GREAT SAVE! Szczesny denies Al Dawsari diving to his right and then an even better stop tipping over the rebound from Al-Breik.

55' SCRAMBLE IN BOX BUT POLAND SURVIVE! A good run and pass into the middle from Al Dawsari and then Al Abed fell over, Al-Shehri saw his shot blocked before Al Dawsari's shot from six yards out was blocked well from Szczesny.

63' MILIK HITS THE BAR! A fine cross from Frankowski from the left flank and Milik stoops to send a header rocketing towards goal but it comes back off the woodwork.

66' LEWANDOWSKI HITS THE POST! Again Poland so close to settling the game. This time Lewandowski meets Cash's cross before the keeper and though he makes a poor connection the ball deflects off him towards goal and comes back off the post.

82' GOAL FOR POLAND! Finally Lewandowski has his World Cup goal. Awful defending from Saudi Arabia as Al Malki misses collecting a regulation square ball 20 yards from goal to the Barcelona striker and he then slides the ball past the keeper.

88' LEWANDOWSKI SHOULD HAVE HAD A SECOND! He zipped in between two defenders 25 yards from goal and waited for the keeper to go down before trying to clip the ball over him but Al Owasi was sharp to get a hand to the ball and the ball was scrambled for a corner.

KEY STATS

5 - After five games, Robert Lewandowski has his first goal in a World Cup tournament.

5 - There were five bookings in the first half, the most since the 2010 World Cup final.

World Cup Misery for Ronaldo and Messi, Mbappe takes Qatar by storm – The Warm-Up 23/11/2022 AT 07:59