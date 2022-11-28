Former Bayern Munich and Germany defender Holger Badstuber believes Germany showed fight against Spain and goalscorer Niclas Fullkrug has to start the final group game against Costa Rica.

Coming into the big clash with Spain, Germany were under pressure after their shock opening loss to Japan, with manager Hansi Flick calling it their first final.

Ad

And despite some good football from Spain they rescued a 1-1 draw , with Fullkrug coming off the bench to score the goal.

World Cup Exclusive: Sule at right-back 'a mistake', Germany defence was 'too weak' - Badstuber 24/11/2022 AT 13:17

And writing in his Eurosport Germany column, Badstuber believes that there are positives there and Fullkrug, who is the second-top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, should start the next game.

“The result against Spain took a load off my mind," he said. "And in Germany I was certainly not alone in that. Because what I and the fans wanted to see from the German national team, it showed.

“In each of my 31 caps, I felt the honour and I understood it as a mission to tear myself apart for this jersey. Against Spain, I felt this energy in every German on and off the pitch.

"The second group game was primarily about the attitude. The fact that the basic elements such as determination and team spirit were there is the most important thing to realise.

Niclas Füllkrug, Team Germany Image credit: Getty Images

“The idea of giving the strong opponent no space in the centre with Gundogan, Kimmich and Goretzka in midfield and Sule and Rudiger in central defence was obvious and was implemented well. Defensively, it was a completely different approach than in the opening defeat to Japan.

“Spain, with their very experienced players and strong young players like Gavi, Pedri, Olmo and Torres, can never be completely eliminated, but we had them under control and got our reward for our efforts.

“The German team should continue to focus on defending the wings better, but also on its own strengths.

“That clearly includes Niclas Fullkrug. Against Costa Rica, he would be the right choice for the first team and he is totally ready for that! We need a win, we need a clear striker and his goals. With Fullkrug from the start, it would be clear: There's a real No. 9, there's someone who wants the ball and who has proven how dangerous he is. That's an important signal.

“I liked Leroy Sane after his substitution, too. I think he'll be in the first team against Costa Rica as well. His ability to score is very important, and he can also play decisive passes.

“What Germany showed against Spain was close to their maximum. But we haven't reached it yet. Defensive and offensive details still need to be improved. All the same, self-confidence has been boosted and the mood has turned positive. But the moment of truth will come on Thursday.”

Badstuber was pleased with the way the team played, but he also had to give props to Spain for the way they performed as well.

“It was generally a good match between two top teams at a high level, but a very convincing performance by the German national team. This performance is now fixed in the mind ahead of the final group game against Costa Rica, which at least gives a good feeling. Apart from that, the pressure remains high.

“But the fact that the team worked so well in this game gives me hope for the rest of the tournament.

“When Germany has been successful in the past, it wasn't because we had one or two players who were outstanding, but because we had a strong TEAM. Of course, you can defend more aggressively, especially when Morata scored a goal. On the other hand, it was simply well done.

“By the way, Spain is absolutely living up to its reputation as a top team at this World Cup. With their possession and combination play they are able to break free from tight spaces. This is how they push the opponent to one side. In addition, they can switch effectively and - as happened with Morata - also switch to a system with a real striker. Spain has quality.”

- -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup Exclusive: Neuer 'can't save everything' - Badstuber on importance of structure 21/11/2022 AT 10:29