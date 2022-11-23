England were mightily impressive in their opening Group B match of the 2022 World Cup as they thrashed Iran 6-2 , but they will likely face a much tougher test against the USA this Friday.

The USA might have only got a draw against Wales in their first outing, but they were excellent in the first-half and have a coterie of young stars such as Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah and Weston McKennie.

A win for England would secure their passage into the knockout stages, while any other result would keep the group more open ahead of the last matchday.

In terms of personnel on the pitch, England are sweating over the fitness of skipper Harry Kane, who has had a scan on his ankle after falling awkwardly under a challenge against Iran.

There are also ongoing doubts over Kyle Walker, James Maddison and Callum Wilson.

WHEN IS ENGLAND V USA?

The Group B World Cup match between England and USA kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Friday, 25 November.

WHICH TV CHANNEL IS ENGLAND V USA ON?

The game between England and USA will be shown live on ITV in the UK.

Bukayo Saka of England celebrates with teammates Harry Kane and Luke Shaw after scoring their team's fourth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran Image credit: Getty Images

HOW TO FOLLOW ENGLAND V USA VIA LIVE UPDATES

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

WHAT SORT OF OPPOSITION WILL USA PROVIDE?

The USA played a veritable game of two halves against Wales in their first group game on Monday.

In the first half Gregg Berhalter's side were dynamic and dominant, with Wales barely able to get a sniff of an opportunity.

They got their deserved goal through Tim Weah's smart finish, after he had been slid in by a terrific Pulisic pass.

But in the second-half it was all change, and vulnerabilities at centre-back were exposed as first Kieffer Moore came on to trouble them, and then Walker Zimmerman gave away a penalty with a clumsy tackle on Gareth Bale.

Bale stepped up to put the spot-kick away, and it was the USA who were holding on at the end.

Will they be suffering physically after that encounter? Gareth Southgate's energetic England side, who coasted through their encounter with Iran and were able to rest players in the second half, will certainly put them to the test.

