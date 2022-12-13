Former Argentina midfielder Ossie Ardiles believes the Argentine people are liking the more 'aggressive' image of Lionel Messi at the World Cup.

Ad

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is chasing his first World Cup and Ardiles believes Messi showing greater passion and personality in Qatar is winning fans over in Argentina.

World Cup Argentina are flawed and it is beautiful to watch - The Warm-Up 3 HOURS AGO

He said: "I know in England some people were surprised at his aggressive reaction after the Holland game, the confrontation with Louis van Gaal and some Dutch players.

"But you have to remember the context. While England remains the No. 1 European team for us to beat, Holland is the No. 2. It started in 1974 when we lost 4-0 to them. So it is a long story with a lot of bad blood.

"Van Gaal had tried to get Messi to react before the game, inflaming the fire by talking about how Messi didn't defend well for the team. Then, during the penalties, the Dutch players were constantly trying to disrupt the Argentinian players, playing mind games by walking up to them and celebrating by them if they missed.

"This isn't to justify what happened but to understand it. There was a lot going on, unsavoury scenes from both sides.

"But in Argentina many people loved this new image of Messi. It wasn't normal for him. It was more of a [Diego] Maradona reaction, which means the people love him even more.

"The old perception was that he was cold and not passionate. Now they feel his desire to win for Argentina. We are Latin people. We react and show our emotions. Sometimes maybe we overreact."

Ardiles also believes Messi leading Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021 has taken the pressure off the forward to deliver silverware for his country and has helped unite the dressing room.

He said: "You could see in his face that the pressure had been lifted and you could feel it among the people as well.

"They could see the team was rallying to him. And the whole country, even the previous critics, embraced him. He had always been the focal point but now he is much more of a leader. And it looks as though the players in Qatar are determined to win it for him.

"Maybe there have been World Cups where he has played better, as a younger player. But there has never been a World Cup where his influence has been as important as it is now.

"He leads this team off the pitch and on the pitch, all their creative play comes through him. He is not just Argentina's most important player, but he is the most important player at the World Cup."

Argentina face Croatia in their World Cup semi-final on Tuesday night with kick-off at 7pm (GMT).

'Semi-finals already a great success for Croatia, but we want more' - Dalic

World Cup Messi gives Argentina a 'special advantage' at World Cup, says Tagliafico 14 HOURS AGO