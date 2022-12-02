FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: South Korea vs Portugal scores - Horta puts Portugal ahead, South Korea heading out
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 02.12.2022
Live
40'
SON SHOT SAVED
The Spurs forward lets rip from 25-yards, but it's straight at Costa
36'
FIRST YELLOW CARD
Vitinha is scythed down by Lee Kang-In, who gets a booking. It looked like he got some of the ball, to be fair
Yellow card
Kang-in Lee
Korea Republic
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
36'
VITINHA SHOT SAVED
This effort is from distance, and a much more comfortable stop for Kim Seung-Gyu, who can catch the ball and ease the pressure
35'
DALOT SHOT SAVED
The Manchester United man makes another excellent run, brings the ball down and eyes the bottom left corner, only for the 'keeper to tip away for a corner
33'
ANOTHER GOAL ELSEWHERE
30'
KIM SEUNG-GYU TO THE RESCUE
The goalkeeper makes a superb stop to deny Ronaldo from restoring Portugal's lead. The flag eventually goes up for offside, so it woudln't have counted anyway, but the stopper didn't know
29'
DRAMA
27'
Goal
Young-gwon Kim
Korea Republic
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! SOUTH KOREA 1-1 PORTUGAL
They've done it! South Korea equalise after Portugal fail to deal with a corner, which falls kindly for Kim Young-Gwon, who acrobatically fires home. We're all square!
26'
SOUTH KOREA TRYING TO BUILD SOME MOMENTUM
Paolo Bento's side enjoy a sustained period of possession for the first time, ending when Portugal give away a cheap free-kick midway through their own half. The question for South Korea is whether they can find an end product
23'
PENALTY IN THE URUGUAY vs GHANA GAME
20'
SOUTH KOREA IMPROVING
The Asian side are trailing, but their fans are certainly making most of the noise inside the Education City Stadium, and it's having an impact on the pitch - South Korea are definitely getting better
17'
GOAL RULED OUT
South Korea score from the resulting corner, only after Diogo Costa had made a stunning save from Cho Gue-Sung. Kim Jin-Su taps in the rebound, but he was offside
16'
SON SHOT BLOCKED
That's the first time he's really had the ball at his feet in the box, but his shot is fired straight at the first man. He wins a corner moments later though, their first of the game
15'
CANCELO SHOT BEATEN AWAY
Terrific play by the Manchester City defender. He breaks down the left, before a couple of step-overs give him the space to cut inside and unleash a fierce shot that Kim beats away
13'
PORTUGAL LOOKING COMFORTABLE
They aren't creating much, but then they don't need to. They're just passing the ball around without any real pressure being applied by South Korea
11'
A LOVELY BIT OF FOOTBALL
Here's Horta's goal, just his second for Portugal
8'
HOW DO SOUTH KOREA REACT?
Son Heung-Min immediately tried to lift his teammates after that goal went in, but they've got it all to do now
5'
Goal
Ricardo Horta
Portugal
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! SOUTH KOREA 0-1 PORTUGAL (Horta).
First chance and first goal! What a start for Portugal! They break down the right through Pepe's long ball, picking out Dalot, and he slides in a cross to Horta, who clips home on the first touch
4'
A REMINDER
Sergio Costa is South Korea's stand-in coach today as Paolo Bento is serving a touchline ban. He's not seen much of note in the opening four minutes, it has to be said
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO
South Korea kick things off. only a win will give them any chance of progressing. Stick with us for full coverage