FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Portugal v Uruguay updates as Portugal look to guarantee their place in the Round of 16
World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 28.11.2022
Live
45'
HALF TIME
It's goalless at the break. Portugal had the majority of the ball but it was Uruguay who had the best chance.
47'
SCRAPPY END
The last few minutes have been really scrappy, lots of tactical fouls and no chances.
45'
THREE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
44'
YELLOW CARD - URUGUAY
Mathias Olivera the latest player to go into the book after blocking Fernandes' quick free-kick.
Yellow card
Mathías Olivera
Uruguay
Yellow Cards1
Wide1
42'
SUBSTITUTION - PORTUGAL
Guerreiro is on in place of Mendes.
Off
Nuno Mendes
Portugal
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Raphaël Guerreiro
Portugal
41'
TEARS
Nuno Mendes comes off injured in floods of tears. Let's hope the injury isn't too serious.
40'
DOWN
Nuno Mendes, who was a fitness concern coming into this one, is down and requires treatment. This would be a huge blow for Portugal.
38'
YELLOW CARD - PORTUGAL
Neves is booked for pulling Varela back.
Yellow card
Rúben Neves
Portugal
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
36'
BLOCKING EVERYTHING
Uruguay are throwing their body at every Portugal shot, Fernandes is the latest to see a shot blocked.
35'
TIGHT AT THE BACK
You can see why Uruguay keep clean sheet after clean sheet, they are dealing with Portugal's attack with relative ease.
34'
CHANCES
Ronaldo hits an effort which is blocked then seconds later Felix has a chance which is also blocked.
32'
FANTASTIC SAVE
Bentancur runs through the Portuguese defence but his effort is saved by Diogo Costa. A huge let off for Portugal, what a chance for Uruguay.
29'
SPELL OF POSSESSION
Uruguay are having their first real spell of possession in Portugal's half.
27'
CUTTING EDGE
Portugal are having lots of the ball in Uruguay's half but haven't been able to cut the South Americans open and create anything clear cut.
25'
CHANCE
Nuno Mendes fires in a ball but it's cleared.
24'
PORTUGAL PRESSURE
Portugal are having all the ball here but just cannot get the final ball right. They seem a tad reluctant to put crosses in but are opting to try play through Uruguay.
22'
FAIR PLAY
Uruguay have a chance to break but rather sportingly put the ball out of play after Bruno Fernandes went down.
19'
GOING LONG
Uruguay look to counter and pump it into the physical Darwin Nunez who brings it down well. That looks to be Uruguay's outball at the moment.
19'
AWFUL
Bruno Fernandes hits a deep corner that evades every player in a Portugal shirt and goes out for a throw in.
18'
ANOTHER CORNER
Portugal line up another corner.