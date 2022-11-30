Messi, 35, saw a first-half penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny but was involved in most of Argentina’s best moments.

Ad

He played some finely-weighted passes and could have scored when he was again denied by Szczesny.

World Cup 'He’s flicked his eyelash!' - Ferdinand fumes at 'disgraceful' Argentina penalty 5 HOURS AGO

“He produced a couple of moments where you just go ‘woah’,” said former England defender Ferdinand on the BBC.

“He wasn’t even at his best today but the best three or four dribbles in the game were by Messi and the best three or four passes in the game were by Messi and he was the best player in the pitch.

“He’s an alien, he’s different, there is no-one like him.

“When you watch him live you spend time watching him closely and he looks so disinterested sometimes and then bang, he lights the game up.”

Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez scored the goals as Argentina finished top of Group C.

They will next place Australia in the last 16 and it will be Messi’s 1000th career game.

“Messi didn’t score but it was another top-class performance from him,” said ex-Argentina defender Pablo Zabaleta.

“You just need to make the run in behind and the ball will go there, in the perfect place.”

Argentina started the World Cup with a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia but were dominant against Poland, controlling the game and having 23 shots compared to four from their opponents.

Zabaleta thinks they are starting to work their way into form.

“I think this was Argentina’s best performance so far at the tournament,” he said.

“This is more what we expect from this team before the World Cup. It helps some of those players who didn’t start at the World Cup, like Enzo Fernandez, Julian Alvarez, have been involved in goals which is great to see.

“[Head coach Lionel] Scaloni seems like he has found the best starting XI.”

Former England striker Alan Shearer was also impressed with Messi.

“He didn’t produce the goal that we wanted but some of his passes...we have seen his ability to run with the ball. He’s not as quick as he was but every player looks to him to drag them through matches and he is still capable of that.”

Poland finished second in Group C after pipping Mexico on goal difference.

Poland face a tricky test against France in the last 16.

World Cup 'He knows how to manage the stress' - Pochettino backs Messi to see Argentina through 8 HOURS AGO