The Liverpool dressing room will be divided in the weeks ahead, as Sadio Mane and Mo Salah will face each other for a World Cup spot.

The draw for the African playoffs for 2022 World Cup qualification has pitted Salah’s Egypt against Mane’s Senegal.

Both Egypt and Senegal represented the continent at the most recent World Cup in 2018, but only one will make it to Qatar.

While the World Cup playoffs in March will be a big focus for Salah, Mane and their team-mates - those matches are on the back burner as they are still battling for Africa Cup of Nations honours.

Egypt and Senegal are in opposite halves of the draw, and could meet in the final if they navigate their way through the last 16.

As well as Egypt and Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria, Ghana, Nigeria, DR Congo, Morocco, Mali and Tunisia will be battling to make it to Qatar.

Full draw:

Egypt v Senegal

Cameroon v Algeria

Ghana v Nigeria

DR Congo v Morocco

Mali v Tunisia

Both legs of the ties to be played on dates to be confirmed in March.

