Formula 1 technical consultant Rob Smedley has backed Mercedes to join Ferrari and Red Bull in the hunt for race wins sooner rather than later, despite their sluggish start to 2022.

It has been a season of disappointment thus far for Mercedes, with team principal Toto Wolff bemoaning their “totally unacceptable” current performance.

In the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Mercedes were fortunate that a double Red Bull retirement late on in the race led to Lewis Hamilton taking third place, just ahead of team-mate George Russell.

The Silver Arrows, who have won eight constructors' titles in succession, fared little better in Saudi Arabia, with Hamilton knocked out in Q1 before recovering to take 10th place in the race. Russell finished fourth in Jeddah, with both drivers admitting that they couldn’t see a way that Mercedes would challenge for wins in the near future.

Their early-season woes are a far cry from Ferrari, who currently hold a sizeable lead at the top of the constructors' standings.

Smedley, who previously worked with Ferrari and Williams, is confident that Mercedes’ tribulations will only be temporary, as they prepare to return to the track this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

“Mercedes would be the first to admit that they haven't got it right,” he said. “Ferrari have done a really good job in moving up and being right there with Red Bull.

“But I would expect that to change now more than any other year as people find big chunks of performance in lots of different areas.

“The development phase of the car is at such an immature stage; the cars will change significantly from the first race to the final race. There's going to be a very, very strong development curve.”

Ahead of this weekend’s action, Leclerc currently leads team-mate Sainz by 12 points in the drivers’ championship standings, with Red Bull’s Verstappen eight points further adrift.

