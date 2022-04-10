Share
avant-match
Race
Follow the Australian Grand Prix live with Eurosport. The race starts at 07:00 on 10 April 2022. Find race results, standings, stats, scores and track info. Keep up with the top F1 drivers and teams including Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Valteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing).
Formula 1 fans can read breaking Formula 1 news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays.
Highlights
FIFTH FOR HAMILTON
Alonso loses out to Hamilton on the main straight, as the British driver moves into fifth position. Can the Mercedes driver catch and re-overtake the Red Bull of Perez?
SIMILAR MOVE
In a very similar move to the one he pulled on Hamilton earlier on, Perez moves up to fourth, slipstreaming past Alonso with the help of DRS going into turn three.
FIESTY
The race gets back underway as Verstappen attempts to go around the outside of Leclerc going into turn one. The Ferrari holds the Red Bull off as Russell also joins the fight. All three do hold position however.
SAFETY CAR NUMBER TWO
Vettel's awful weekend ends as he stops in sector one after hitting the wall on the exit of turn four, bringing out the safety car. Russell pits just as it comes out as Perez overtakes Hamilton around the outside going into turn 11.
Leclerc has pitted and still leads.
CRUCIAL
Daniel Ricciardo comes out of the pits and holds off the Williams of Alexander Albon and the Aston Martin of Stroll, a move that could be crucial in the Australian's finishing position at the end of the Grand Prix.
PEREZ PITS
The Mexican takes the sensible decision and pits. He seemed like he was also really struggling with tyre wear towards the end of that first stint.
VERSTAPPEN PITS
Verstappen pits and comes out, crucially ahead of a big train of cars. His teammate Perez, is now being put under increasing pressure from Hamilton.
NEARLY A REPEAT
Kevin Magnussen nearly does a Sainz as he bravely attempts a move up the inside of Tsunoda going into turn 11 before having to take avoiding action, cutting across the grass on the inside of turn 12. He drops a position to Guanyu Zhou and now sits in 12th.
BOTTAS SWOOPS PAST
With the aid of DRS, Valtteri Bottas move up to 11th, swooping around the outside of Yuki Tsunoda on the entry to turn one.
"PLAN A, PLUS FIVE"
Ferrari are sticking with their original strategy plan, but are also aiming to leave Leclerc out for five extra laps in this first stint. McLaren are aiming for the same with Norris.
TYRE WEAR
Verstappen is already complaining about tyre wear, not helped by a big-lock up going into the left hander turn 15. Could Red Bull think about an undercut?
"DIFFICULT TO JUDGE UNDER BRAKING"
Sebastian Vettel takes a trip through the gravel, before apologising over team radio, saying the car is "so difficult to judge under braking."
P3 FOR CHECO
The Red Bull gets the move done, diving up the inside of the Mercedes going into turn three with the help of DRS. Perez is five seconds behind his teammate who sits two seconds behind Leclerc.
PEREZ APPLYING PRESSURE
Perez is on the gearbox of Hamilton's Mercedes, but can't find a way past.
GREEN FLAG!
And we're back racing! Leclerc leads from Verstappen, Hamilton is still third followed by Sergio Perez and George Russell. The McLaren's are sixth and seventh with Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Fernando Alonso rounding out the top-10.
STROLL PITS.... TWICE?
Lance Stroll pits at the end of lap three to put on the medium compound tyres before pitting again on the next lap, putting the hard compound tyres back on. That may seem a weird idea but it now means he's used the medium compound tyres, so technically doesn't need to pit again. A bold call by Aston Martin. Will it work?
SAFETY CAR
Perhaps un-surprisingly, the safety car has now been brought out to help with the recovery of the stranded Ferrari of Sainz.
He was behind the HAAS of Mick Schumacher but went in to turn 11 a bit too quick and had to take avoiding action, cutting across the grass before spinning into the gravel. It's a costly mistake that was probably caused by his frustration after getting such a poor start.
SAINZ IS OUT
Just as I was about to say that Carlos Sainz has had a really poor opening lap to this Grand Prix, he spins and puts his Ferrari in the gravel on the exit of turn 12. "Engine off" is the call from the team - the Spanish driver is out and so is the virtual safety car.
LIGHTS OUT!
Charles Leclerc leads from pole as Max Verstappen slots in behind the Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton moves up to third after getting a brilliant start.
ONE-STOP
The fastest strategy today will be a one-stop, with the majority of drivers starting on the mediums before going onto the hard compound tyres. Will anyone choose an alternate strategy?
"MAXIMUM ATTACK"
A hydraulic failure in Q3 yesterday ruined what Fernando Alonso said "could have been the best day in years for the team." He's still confident of a good result today though - the Spaniard says "it's maximum attack" as he starts from 10th.
HOMETOWN HERO
There's one man in particular who the capacity crowd will be cheering for today. Daniel Ricciardo lines up in a very respectable seventh place - he'd love a good result to really kick-start both his and McLaren's season.
Just listen to that noise!
MCLAREN AGAINST MERCEDES
Lando Norris has admitted that McLaren's fight today is with the Mercedes' of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, but considering where McLaren have been so far this season, that's an encouraging sign.
TRACK CHANGES
Today is the first opportunity we get to see if the track changes made to this Albert Park circuit work. Drivers have been quick to praise the changes so far this weekend, but remain sceptical about whether or not the changes will make overtaking any easier.
One things for sure, expect a fast race here today!
THE RETURN!
For the first time since 2019, we go racing in Australia!
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text commentary from the Australian Grand Prix. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc continued his and Ferrari's impressive start to the season by grabbing pole position from the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in another exciting qualifying session.
Who comes out on top today? Lights out in 30 minutes time!