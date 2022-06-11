Share
Highlights
LECLERC TAKES POLE
1.41.359 for the Ferrari man, Perez second by 0.282s, Verstappen third by 0.347s, Sainz 0.455s in fourth.
Russell is fifth, Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Vettel and Alonso bring up the rear.
THREE MINUTES LEFT
1. Sainz
2. Leclerc
3. Perez - with a problem in the pits
4. Verstappen
FIVE MINUTES LEFT
"The car is bottoming out a dangerous amount," complains Hamilton, who is down in eighth.
Q3 - WE GO AGAIN AGAIN
WATCH THE VETTEL INCIDENT
Here it is.
OUT AT Q2
Norris is out, as is Ocon, Ricciardo, Zhou and Bottas. Hamilton ended up being dragged into sixth by a Russell-provided slipstream.
ONE MINUTE LEFT - YELLOW FLAG IN SECTOR 1
THREE MINUTES LEFT - IN DANGER
11. Hamilton
12. Ocon
13. Ricciardo
14. Zhou
15. Bottas
YELLOW FLAG
In Q2, Vettel goes straight into a wall and he too can restart. A dreadful time for Aston Martin today.
10 MINUTES TO GO
1. Sainz 1.42.008
2. Leclerc
3. Vertsappen
4. Perez
Q2 - 15 MINUTES LEFT
We go again.
STROLL CRASH
Take a look.
FIVE ELIMINATED
Magnussen, Albon, Latifi, Stroll and Schumacher are out!
WE'RE BACK OUT
For a few seconds...
MERCEDES NOT CONFIDENT
Here's Toto Wolff.
YELLOW... RED FLAG!
Stroll again, he pulls up on the right. He hits the wall and has lost a rear or front wing. Who will this cost on the elimination? His right tyre has gone too.
YELLOW FLAG
Turn 11, Lance Stroll clips a barrier and is able to restart. It's back to a green flag now as he could get away easily enough.
ELIMINATION ZONE
Albon, Bottas, Latifi, Stroll and Schumacher. Under seven minutes remaining.
"VERSTAPPEN DRIVING IN AN ERRATIC MANNER"
Russell goes past Hamiton and then complains about the Red Bull man ahead of him.
OFF WE GO
We're into the first 18 minute session.
FIVE MINUTES UNTIL KICK OFF
It's decent weather, for now.
WHERE WILL RICCIARDO BE NEXT YEAR?
LECLERC CONFIDENT
Here's what the Ferrari man believes eventually he will regain the lead this season.
QUALIFYING SET TO START
As a result of delays to FP3, qualifying is a little late too.
FP3 - PEREZ QUICKEST
The first sign that there is trouble for Ferrari again?
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Baku GP qualifying.
BAKU GP QUALIFYING - AS IT HAPPENED