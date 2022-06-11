11/06/22 - 4:00 PM
1
C.Leclerc
2
S.Pérez
3
M.Verstappen
Baku City Circuit • Qualifying
16:25

LECLERC TAKES POLE

1.41.359 for the Ferrari man, Perez second by 0.282s, Verstappen third by 0.347s, Sainz 0.455s in fourth.

Russell is fifth, Gasly, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Vettel and Alonso bring up the rear.

16:22 

THREE MINUTES LEFT

1. Sainz

2. Leclerc

3. Perez - with a problem in the pits

4. Verstappen

16:21 

FIVE MINUTES LEFT

"The car is bottoming out a dangerous amount," complains Hamilton, who is down in eighth.

16:14

Q3 - WE GO AGAIN AGAIN

16:07 

WATCH THE VETTEL INCIDENT

Here it is.

16:05 

OUT AT Q2

Norris is out, as is Ocon, Ricciardo, Zhou and Bottas. Hamilton ended up being dragged into sixth by a Russell-provided slipstream.

16:04 

ONE MINUTE LEFT - YELLOW FLAG IN SECTOR 1

16:02 

THREE MINUTES LEFT - IN DANGER

11. Hamilton

12. Ocon

13. Ricciardo

14. Zhou

15. Bottas

15:58

YELLOW FLAG

In Q2, Vettel goes straight into a wall and he too can restart. A dreadful time for Aston Martin today.

15:55 

10 MINUTES TO GO

1. Sainz 1.42.008

2. Leclerc

3. Vertsappen

4. Perez

15:51

Q2 - 15 MINUTES LEFT

We go again.

15:46 

STROLL CRASH

Take a look.

15:45 

FIVE ELIMINATED

Magnussen, Albon, Latifi, Stroll and Schumacher are out!

15:41 

WE'RE BACK OUT

For a few seconds...

15:33 

MERCEDES NOT CONFIDENT

Here's Toto Wolff.

15:31

YELLOW... RED FLAG!

Stroll again, he pulls up on the right. He hits the wall and has lost a rear or front wing. Who will this cost on the elimination? His right tyre has gone too.

15:29

YELLOW FLAG

Turn 11, Lance Stroll clips a barrier and is able to restart. It's back to a green flag now as he could get away easily enough.

15:27 

ELIMINATION ZONE

Albon, Bottas, Latifi, Stroll and Schumacher. Under seven minutes remaining.

15:21 

"VERSTAPPEN DRIVING IN AN ERRATIC MANNER"

Russell goes past Hamiton and then complains about the Red Bull man ahead of him.

15:15

OFF WE GO

We're into the first 18 minute session.

15:10 

FIVE MINUTES UNTIL KICK OFF

It's decent weather, for now.

14:54 

WHERE WILL RICCIARDO BE NEXT YEAR?

14:22 

QUALIFYING SET TO START

As a result of delays to FP3, qualifying is a little late too.

14:05 

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Baku GP qualifying.

13:59 

