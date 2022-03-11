Carlos Sainz concluded another strong day of testing for Ferrari, though Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were much stronger than on Day 1.

Pierre Gasly was the fastest on Thursday for Red Bull’s sister team, AlphaTauri, though Yuki Tsunoda’s performance for the team on Friday left him in 10th place.

Sainz and Monegasque teammate Charles Leclerc were the next two fastest drivers over the first two sessions, but current world champion Verstappen pushed hard for second with his new Red Bull. Leclerc ended the day in sixth.

A couple of spots behind was deposed former champion, Lewis Hamilton, who trailed Sainz by a touch over half a second, about a tenth of a second behind Verstappen.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll as third fastest.

While the previous day’s testing launched a controversy over sidepods, it appeared that the governing body for F1 were in no rush to take any action, and later in the day Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed that he believed that the W13 Mercedes design complied with current regulations.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, with much work to be done in the garages and warehouses before the March 20 season-opener, again in Bahrain, there were a series of on-track breakdowns.

Late in the day, Aston Martin’s vehicle failed to get all the way out of the pit lane, obstructing those who were attempting to make the most of the remainder of the session.

Before then, there were second-session red flags as Lando Norris struggled in his McLaren, who had problems with their breaks amongst other things.

Esteban Ocon also had to pull over in his Alpine. In the first session, Pierre Nicholas Latifi’s Williams had a brake problem so severe that his car caught fire. Alpha Romeo’s new driver Valtteri Bottas’ stop brought another stoppage, and Sebastian Vettel also had problems.

Haas' Kevin Magnussen was able to ride for an extra hour after the rest of the pack completed their racing, as the US team made the most of four extra hours granted to them, over Friday and Saturday, following their problems with equipment on Thursday.

Day 2 testing, fastest times

Carlos Sainz ( Ferrari ) 1:33.532, 60 laps

) 1:33.532, 60 laps Max Verstappen ( Red Bull ) +0.479, 86 laps

) +0.479, 86 laps Lance Stroll ( Aston Martin ) +0.532, 70 laps

) +0.532, 70 laps Lewis Hamilton ( Mercedes ) +0.609, 47 laps

) +0.609, 47 laps Esteban Ocon ( Alpine ) +0.744, 111 laps

) +0.744, 111 laps Charles Leclerc ( Ferrari ) +0.834, 54 laps

) +0.834, 54 laps Lando Norris ( McLaren ) +1.077, 60 laps

) +1.077, 60 laps Sebastian Vettel ( Aston Martin ) +2.488, 46 laps

) +2.488, 46 laps Kevin Magnussen ( Haas ) +2.973, 39 laps

) +2.973, 39 laps Yuki Tsunoda ( Alpha Tauri ) +3.27, 120 laps

) +3.27, 120 laps Valtteri Bottas ( Alfa Romeo ) +3.455, 25 laps

) +3.455, 25 laps Mick Schumacher ( Haas ) +4.314, 23 laps

) +4.314, 23 laps George Russell ( Mercedes ) +5.053, 67 laps

) +5.053, 67 laps Nicholas Latifi ( Williams ) +6.313, 12 laps

) +6.313, 12 laps Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) +6.452, 48 laps

