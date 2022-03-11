Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said on Friday that Mercedes’ controversial sidepod design ‘looks like it complies with regulations’.

The sidepod shape is much smaller than other teams’ offerings, and the air intake side appeared to be of a limited size. However the furthest F1 managing director Ross Brawn would go was to say he was ‘surprised’.

It is not clear if any teams have appealed to the governing body about the new design, but there were rumours that Horner had at first called the sidepod ‘illegal’, before more publicly denying he had an opinion.

His driver and current champion Max Verstappen would not be drawn on the matter.

At a press conference between the two sessions on Day 2 of testing in Bahrain, Horner appeared more relaxed about the subject.

“Whether we think it’s legal or not, yes, it looks like it ticks all the boxes,” he said.

“Comments have been quoted that weren’t made. It is an innovative solution. The Mercedes car looks like it complies with the regulations.”

