Formula 1 announced alterations to the race calendar of the 2021 FIA Formula One world championship, in light of the requirements from the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be 22 races in total over the course of the season should the events go ahead as planned, which will be a record for any season.

As a result of the pandemic, the FIA say that the tour will "continue to travel with stringent safety measures that have allowed us to travel safely this season. So far this season we have conducted over 56,000 PCR tests with only 38 positive cases.

We will continue to operate in a way that protects the safety of our personnel and the communities we visit

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said:

“We are very pleased to announce the updates to the 2021 calendar following extensive discussions with the promoters and national authorities. The pandemic continues to present the season with challenges but we have proven we can adapt and we are confident we can deliver a record breaking 22 races this year despite a global pandemic.”

“I want to thank the promoters in Brazil, Mexico and Turkey for their patience and flexibility and we will provide the details of the final addition soon. This season is proving to be an incredible battle on the track and this is hugely exciting for our fans around the world and we look forward to the intensity continuing in the races ahead.”

Revised 2021 Formula One calendar

September 3-5 - DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2021

September 10-12 - GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2021

September 24-26 - RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX 2021

October 8-10 - TURKISH GRAND PRIX 2021

October 22-24 - UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2021

November 5-7 - GRAND PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2021

November 12-14 - PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2021

November 19-21 - TBC

December 3-5 - SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2021

December 10-12 - ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021

