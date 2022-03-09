Nikita Mazepin admits he heard about his sacking from Haas via the media and stressed that he was unfairly dismissed by the team.

Sporting governing bodies were being put under increasing pressure to ban Russian competitors after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, but the FIA had a softer stance and were prepared to give Russian and Belarusian drivers neutral status.

However, the Daily Mail reports that the tipping point appeared to come after Motorsport UK announced Russian-linked competitors would not be able to compete at the British Grand Prix, prompting the decision for Mazepin’s contract to be terminated by Haas.

As reported by journalist Cezary Gutowski, he said: “First of all, I want to say that I understand that the world is not like it was two weeks ago. It was an extremely painful time for both you and me. People who are not here see it from a different angle. We in Russia and Ukraine see it's on many other levels.

“I was planning to start as a neutral athlete. The FIA allowed it. I had no problem with that, but the night before my contract was terminated, additional directives came out and as we started to analyse them, I got a message the next morning that the contract was cancelled. I was fired.

“I deserved more support from the team. I was relieved to see that the FIA allowed us to start in neutral colours. I was hoping to drive. Then everything changed and I lost the dream I had been working for for 18 years.

“I heard about my Haas sacking, like everyone else, from the press. I didn't deserve it.

“I was very disappointed with how it played out. I hadn't been worried since I left Barcelona.

“Formula One is not a closed chapter for me. I will be ready to race in case there is an opportunity to return. I wish all the best to the drivers who will replace me. They have nothing to do with the existing situation.”

In addition to the sacking of Mazepin, Haas have also dropped their Russian sponsors Uralkali – a company part-owned by Mazepin’s oligarch father Dmitry who is an associate of Vladimir Putin.

The American-owned race team have confirmed they will run with Pietro Fittipaldi for the test in Bahrain, but are still on the lookout for a permanent driver to replace Mazepin.

