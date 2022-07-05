Hamilton and Verstappen shared a tense rivalry as the latter won the Formula One Championship title last season in controversial circumstances.

Ad

The 2021 British Grand Prix was the scene of one of the biggest talking points between the pair as Red Bull's Verstappen was sent hurtling into the barriers after making contact with seven-time champion Hamilton at Copse Corner.

British Grand Prix 'I gave it everything' - Hamilton delighted with podium finish at Silverstone YESTERDAY AT 19:38

But on Sunday there was no such drama as Hamilton and Ferrari's Leclerc enjoyed a brilliant battle, with the two duelling fairly on the same corner that had caused so much chaos the year before.

Mercedes' Hamilton could not resist pointing out the contrast between the two races after holding off Leclerc to finish third.

"Charles did a great job. What a great battle," he told Sky Sports.

"Very sensible driver and clearly a lot different to what we experienced last year. In Copse for example, two of us went through there no problem.

"What a battle."

Hamilton has admitted before how difficult it was to lose the 2021 title to Verstappen, but says he was inspired by his father not to give up.

"My dad put a value inside me about never giving up, and the easiest thing to do is to give up," he added. "But it's not how you fall, it's about how you get up.

"In that moment for me, no matter how painful it was - and it was so, so painful - just knowing there would be a kid watching... me shaking his hand just shows there is strength within regardless and I'm going to rise again."

British Grand Prix 'I don't care' - Verstappen dismisses boos from Silverstone crowd, Hamilton calls for respect 02/07/2022 AT 18:24