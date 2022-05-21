Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest in third practice for the Spanish Grand Prix, and once again set the time to beat in qualifying - 1:18.750 - with world champion Max Verstappen setting the second fastest time.

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari will start the race alongside George Russell on the second row, with Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton fifth and sixth fastest.

Ad

The Ferraris have set the pace for most of the weekend so far and they began Q1 as the fastest, while the Red Bulls and Mercedes kept in touch.

Spanish Grand Prix Leclerc leads Sainz for Ferrari one-two at Spanish GP first practice YESTERDAY AT 13:30

In the first elimination. home favourite Fernando Alonso was sent packing alongside Alexander Albon and Lance Stroll. Sebastian Vettel and Nicolas Latifi were also cut, which resolved potential controversy over the Aston Martin's similarity with the new Red Bull design.

Yesterday team principal of the Austrian group, Christian Horner, worried that any illicit development from the British outfit would be unfair of the middle of the pack.

In Q2, Hamilton came out of the blocks with what was initially the fastest time, and at one point Mick Schumacher was in third, and could ultimately celebrate his first-ever qualification third stage, and a recovered car that had been on fire in the third practice session.

The second period ended with Lando Norris (who had a time deleted for straying outside track limits), Sebastian Ocon, Yuki Tsunoda, Pierre Gasly and Zhou Guanyu eliminated.

The third qualifying session was the most frenetic, with Leclerc losing the chance to lay down a quick lap when he span between turn 13 and 14, and it appeared that Max Verstappen would take pole.

However the Dutchman exclaimed late on that, 'I've got no power!' before being told to pit by his team, and Leclerc squeezed in a late 1.18.750 to start on pole for Sunday's race.

Behind him was Verstappen in second, Carlos Sainz third, then George Russell, Sergio Perez and Hamilton in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Spanish Grand Prix 'The potential is there' - Hamilton thinks Mercedes can win Grand Prix this season YESTERDAY AT 12:42