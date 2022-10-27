Lewis Hamilton looks set to extend his stay with Mercedes after revealing that talks will begin over a new contract.

His current £40million-a-year contract will expire at the end of next season, but it appears that Hamilton still has plenty of miles left in the tank.

The 38-year-old explained that discussions over a new deal will commence soon to further extend his stay with Mercedes.

“We are going to do another deal. We are going to sit down and discuss it in these next couple of months,” said Hamilton in quotes published by the Independent

“I want to keep racing. I love what I do. I’ve been doing it for 30 years, and I don’t feel that I should have to stop. I think I am currently still earning my keep. I still want to do better.

“I could stop now and I have lots of other things in the pipeline that I will be super-focused and super-busy with. I’m here for the sheer love of working in the organisation that I’m in. So you are stuck with me for quite a bit longer.

“My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. It really is my family.

“Mercedes-Benz have stuck with me through thick and thin. They stuck with me through being expelled at school. They stuck with me through everything that was going on through 2020. They’ve stuck with me through my mistakes and through the ups and downs.”

Hamilton is an undisputed legend of the sport having claimed the most victories and pole positions in F1 history. He is also tied on seven world championships with Michael Schumacher.

Success has been harder to come by this season, with Hamilton currently sixth in the drivers’ standings and still awaits his first Grand Prix victory of this campaign.

"It was so, so close and I did everything I could to try and stay ahead but they were just a little bit too quick today,” he told Sky Sports after the race.

"The car was a handful today and firstly, it felt amazing to be in the lead.

"That is something we have been working so hard on throughout the year and we have had so much hope.

"But it is OK, we will hold on to that, we will keep pushing and we will try and give everything we can in these next three.

"It will come to us at some stage."

