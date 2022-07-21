Henrik Stenson’s axing has led to a vacancy as Ryder Cup captain, and Paul Lawrie said it would be crazy to do anything other than re-interview those who were in the running in March.

Stenson took the job in March, but left Team Europe in disarray when electing to join LIV Golf - which prompted his removal as captain

Stenson beat off competition from Lawrie, Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson to lead the team in Italy next year.

Lawrie remains keen, and feels it makes sense to pick from Donald, Karlsson and himself.

“My situation has not changed,” Lawrie, who is playing in the Senior Open this week, told the Scotsman . “I assume they just go back to the way they did it before, with the five guys voting on the now three people who were up for the job initially.

"I’m led to believe that might not be the case. And, if it’s not the case then it’s a joke, to be honest. It has to be the same way as it was before.

“You’re still trying to appoint the captain for a role, you’re not looking for something different. So let’s see what happens. I’ve not heard anything.”

Team Europe said a new captain would be appointed in due course, and there has been talk that 2018 captain Thomas Bjorn could be handed the reins to steady the ship.

Lawrie has questioned such a move, as the current scenario sees Bjorn, Darren Clark, Padraig Harrington - the previous three captains - DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley and David Howell, chairman of the tournament players’ committee, make the decision.

“You hear Thomas’s name is being bandied about now," Lawrie said. "I don’t see how that can be the case. He’s voting.

“How can you get the job when you are voting? I don’t get it. But we’ll wait and see. Nobody knows what is happening. I think it’s next week when they decide.

“The four people who were up for the job, five people voted on that four. Now that Henrik is out of the picture, surely the same five people vote for the three who were up for the job in the first place.

“You can’t change the rules. The process is the process. Let’s see. It’ll be fun and games if it’s not I’m telling you.”

