Rory McIlroy had a second round to forget at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he tumbled down the leaderboard in appalling weather conditions.

An opening round of 68 put the world No.2 in a strong position on Thursday, but he finished three over par on a wet and windy day at Kingsbarns to go one under overall in joint-43rd place.

A shotgun 8.30am start on all three courses for all competitors was ordered due to the adverse weather conditions, which pushed the players to their limits.

England’s Richard Mansell came out strongest, carding the best round of the day of 68 at St Andrews to go top of the leaderboard on 10 under heading into round three.

Sweden’s Alex Noren sits two shots behind in second after shooting an impressive three under 69 at Kingsbarns.

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre, fresh from winning the Italian Open, also had a good day, climbing into the top five with a round of two under at Kingsbarns.

Romain Langasque, who shot a course record-equalling round of 61 at St. Andrew’s in the opening round, undid his good work by finishing eight over par in Carnoustie to go joint-19th overall on -3.

SECOND ROUND LEADERBOARD

1. Richard Mansell, 10-under

2. Alex Noren, 8-under

T3. Antoine Rozner, 7-under

T3. Niklas Moller, 7-under

5. Robert MacIntyre, 6-under

T6. Daniel Gavins, 5-under

T6. Callum Shinkwin, 5-under

T6. Julien Bruns, 5-under

T6. Tapio Pulkkanen, 5-under

Matt Wallace, who finished two over par at Kingsbarns, explained what it was like to play in the conditions.

"It's just brutal," he said. "This is a new umbrella, I've changed jacket, I've just bought two more towels from the pro shop... it's brutal."

There was a moment to savour for Eddie Pepperell under the torrential rain, as the Englishman hit a hole in one on the 168-yard par-three eighth hole at Kingsbarns.

