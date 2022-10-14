Brooks Koepka found form on the opening day of the LIV Golf event in Jeddah to establish a lead over the field.

The four-time major winner was a huge signing for LIV, being a player in his early 30s and with theoretically lots of good golf still in him.

But his previous performances in LIV events this year were poor, with a ninth-placed finish in Bangkok his best effort from five starts.

The Bangkok event was the most recent , finishing last Sunday, and he carried the form from Thailand to the Royal Greens in Saudi Arabia.

Hip and knee injuries have hampered Koepka since winning the PGA Championship in 2019, but he looked on excellent terms on Friday to get to eight-under.

“I played great and am really happy,” Koepka said. “Very solid today and very pleased.

"I didn't drive it that well but ball striking was good and been working on that a lot with Claude (Harmon, coach)."

After a par on his opening hole, the 15th, he produced a superb tee shot on the difficult 16th and rolled in the birdie putt to get his round moving.

A further birdie followed one hole later, before going on a run of five birdies in the space of seven holes.

Scoring was easy in hot conditions, 40 of the 48 players finished even-par or better, but Koepka was the only one of the field to make it look simple.

On what is a par-70 layout, a birdie on his 14th raised talk of a 59 being posted. But he went a little cold on the closing holes as he signed for a 62.

First Round Leaderboard

1. Brooks Koepka, eight-under

2. Charl Schwartzel, six-under

T3. Hideto Tanihara, five-under

T3. Peter Uihlein, five-under

T3. Patrick Reed, five-under

T6. Turk Pettit, four-under

T6. James Piot, four-under

T6. Carlos Ortiz, four-under

Dustin Johnson has been the star of the first year of LV Golf, and wrapped up the individual title last week.

He did not have his best form in Jeddah, and embarrassingly took three attempts to find the green from 10 yards off the putting surface on the eighth.

Johnson recovered to sign for a 68, six shots adrift of Koepka.

Koepka's lead over the field is two shots, as Charl Schwartzel birdied his final hole to get to six-under.

A bunch of players including Hideto Tanihara, Patrick Reed and Peter Uihlein are bunched at five-under, while James Piot who celebrated his 24th birthday on Friday, is at four-under.

