Charley Hull has a maiden major championship win in her sights after ending a lengthy losing run on the LPGA Tour.

The 26-year-old has long been seen as one of the biggest talents in the game, but major success has so far eluded Hull.

A tied-third finish at the Evian Championship was her best result in the majors in 2022, and those will be the events she targets next year.

“I always find the majors are my favourite events to play in as the golf courses are tricky and I always seem to perform quite well in them,” Hull told Sky Sports News.

Getting over the line at the Volunteers of America Classic has filled Hull with confidence that she can take on and beat the best in the women’s game.

“Now I have remembered how to win on the LPGA Tour again I will be working hard this winter as a major is in my mind for next year,” Hull said. “I won this time last year on the Ladies European Tour in New York and I go back to defend that next week.

“That gave me a lot of confidence, and to finish it off on the LPGA Tour this year is great.

"It is hard to finish it off, especially as anything can happen as there are so many people playing in the events and you have to be patient.”

Hull is confident and relaxed in her personal life, and she says that is being reflected in her approach on the course.

“I felt relaxed and am mentally in a good place off the golf course at the minute, and that brings it onto the golf course,” Hull said.

Hull elected to sidestep the Mediheal Championship this week, and will next tee it up at the Aramco Team Series event in New York starting on October 13.

Her victory in the event 12 months ago was her third on the Ladies European Tour, and it will be a tough test as the likes of Nelly and Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson will be in opposition at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in New York.

