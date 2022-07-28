Henrik Stenson has admitted his decision to join LIV Golf was motivated by money.

The Swede was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy last week , following confirmation that he would be joining the breakaway, Saudi-backed start-up. It was reported that Stenson was lured to LIV by a huge signing bonus, and the ability to play for massive sums at each event.

A host of reasons have been offered up by players for their decision to join LIV, some which hold water and others that do not.

Stenson admitted in a press conference ahead of his LIV debut in Bedminster on Friday that money was a driving factor.

"I've been a golf professional since very late 1998 and purse sizes, prize money on offer, financials has always been a part of where we made up our schedules and where we are going to play," Stenson said. "It's been a part of it, absolutely. It was no different in this case."

Stenson said it was disappointing to be stripped of the Team Europe captaincy, as he said he had worked with LIV to be able to fulfil his obligations.

"I don't feel like I've given it up,” Stenson said. “I made every arrangement possible here to be able to fulfil my captain's duties, and I've had great help here from LIV to be able to do that.

"And still the decision was made that I was to be removed. I'm obviously disappointed over the situation but it is what it is and we move on from there now.

"We had discussions and I informed them of the decision to go and play in LIV tournaments. They had a short period of time where they were kind of discussing or debating what was going to happen. I was informed of their decision shortly after."

Any players who have left the PGA Tour have either been forced to resign or have been suspended.

LIV has announced its plan for 2023, which involves 14 events, and is looking to establish itself as a tour in its own right.

"I obviously feel like it's a shame that we ended up in this situation,” Stenson said. “I just hope that we can get a resolution as soon as possible here for all tours and everyone involved, and we can all kind of co-exist together.

"All the players love the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, it's just a shame we ended up in this situation."

