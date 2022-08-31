The DP World Tour makes a trip to Farso this week for the Made in HimmerLand event, with large support expected in Denmark.

With the PGA Tour taking a break for a couple of weeks, the DP World Tour takes centre stage - unless, courtesy of LIV Golf, 54-hole shotgun starts in Boston are your thing - and 2018 winner Matt Wallace will be keen to shake off last week's play-off loss at the European Masters

The event has been a regular on the DP World Tour since its inception in 2014 when known as Made in Denmark, but two-time defending champion Bernd Wiesberger will not be in the field as he is now committed to LIV Golf and will be in action in their fourth event in Boston.

Wallace's 2018 win came when the tournament was held at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club, and after a welcome return to form at the European Masters last week he will head to Denmark with a spring in his step.

There will be Ryder Cup captains past and present in action too, with current captain Luke Donald teeing it up - as will Thomas Bjorn who is likely to have a big home faithful following his rounds.

Course: Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort

Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort has played host to the event in six of its seven years, and is one of the most northern courses in Europe.

The resort is vast, with plenty of golfing options, but the New Course is where the professionals will be playing this week.

Jan Sederholm designed the course in 1993 but it underwent a major re-design in 2011/12, with Spogard and VanderVaart Golf Course Architects re-modelling a track that stretches out to 7,400 yards.

Given how far north it is, conditions can vary and wind is often a factor - making hitting tricky greens a tough task.

Prize Money: €3m (£2.6m), with the winner’s share being €500,000 (£429,280).

Format: 72-hole strokeplay.

Course records:

18 holes: Thomas Pieters, Joakim Lagergren, Tom Lewis (62) in 2016, Kristoffer Broberg in 2015

72 holes: Bernd Wiesberger (263) in 2021

TV Coverage: Made in HimmerLand is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Past Winners

2021: Bernd Wiesberger

2020: Cancelled due to Covid-19

2019: Bernd Wiesberger

2018: Matt Wallace

2017: Julian Suri

2016: Thomas Pieters

2015: David Horsey

2014: Marc Warren

Tee Times (Local, CEST)

Tee: 1

07:30

ANGLES, Pep

LOVEMARK, Jamie

CALDWELL, Jonathan

07:40

HEND, Scott

SLATTERY, Lee

LAPORTA, Francesco

07:50

GONNET, Jean-Baptiste

ROCK, Robert

NIENABER, Wilco

08:00

FICHARDT, Darren

DRYSDALE, David

FORREST, Grant

08:10

WILSON, Andrew

ROUSSEL, Robin

BAI, Zheng-kai

08:20

KARLBERG, Rikard

ZANOTTI, Fabrizio

HANSEN, Joachim B.

08:30

JENSEN, Lasse

SOUTHGATE, Matthew

STRYDOM, Tristen

08:40

DUBUISSON, Victor

SABBATINI, Rory

GUERRIER, Julien

08:50

MCEVOY, Richard

SJÖHOLM, Joel

PARATORE, Renato

09:00

HIDALGO, Angel

DUNNE, Paul

DANTORP, Jens

09:10

JORDAN, Matthew

LACROIX, Frederic

STERNE, Richard

09:20

HANNA, Chase

PORTEOUS, Haydn

AIKEN, Thomas

09:30

PORTEOUS, Garrick

PAPADATOS, Dimitrios

SANTOS, Ricardo

Tee: 10

07:30

MOLLER, Niklas Norgaard

HUNDEBOLL, Oliver

FRIEDRICHSEN, Sebastian

07:40

ARMITAGE, Marcus

GAVINS, Daniel

PULKKANEN, Tapio

07:50

SODERBERG, Sebastian

BJORK, Alexander

SYME, Connor

08:00

BJORN, Thomas

FERGUSON, Ewen

MACINTYRE, Robert

08:10

DONALD, Luke

HOJGAARD, Nicolai

ARNAUS, Adri

08:20

WALLACE, Matt

ANTCLIFF, Maverick

SHARMA, Shubhankar

08:30

LOMBARD, Zander

PEPPERELL, Eddie

SIEM, Marcel

08:40

HARDING, Justin

WALTERS, Justin

GALLACHER, Stephen

08:50

VAN TONDER, Daniel

GREEN, Gavin

CHESTERS, Ashley

09:00

LANGASQUE, Romain

SCHNEIDER, Marcel

WOOD, Chris

09:10

QUIROS, Alvaro

STALTER, Joël

WILSON, Oliver

09:20

HAVRET, Grégory

GUPTA, Aman

PAISLEY, Chris

Tee: 1

12:30

KAWAMURA, Masahiro

VAN DRIEL, Darius

BJERREGAARD, Lucas

12:40

STONE, Brandon

LAW, David

ELVIRA, Nacho

12:50

WU, Ashun

BROBERG, Kristoffer

MIGLIOZZI, Guido

13:00

LAWRENCE, Thriston

OLESEN, Thorbjørn

RAMSAY, Richie

13:10

MOLINARI, Edoardo

HOJGAARD, Rasmus

MANSELL, Richard

13:20

LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo

WINTHER, Jeff

SULLIVAN, Andy

13:30

KJELDSEN, Søren

PAVON, Matthieu

CATLIN, John

13:40

TINNING, Nicolai

MURRAY, Zach

GAGLI, Lorenzo

13:50

WARREN, Marc

SURI, Julian

HORSEY, David

14:00

FDEZ-CASTANO, Gonzalo

MADSEN, Morten Orum

KOFSTAD, Espen

14:10

COCKERILL, Aaron

HUIZING, Daan

JACQUELIN, Raphaël

14:20

FISHER, Oliver

WHITNELL, Dale

STORM, Graeme

Tee: 10

12:30

BERTASIO, Nino

HELLIGKILDE, Marcus

CANIZARES, Alejandro

12:40

PAVAN, Andrea

BEKKER, Oliver

SMITH, Harley

12:50

COETZEE, George

NEMECZ, Lukas

GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo

13:00

FORD, Matt

FISHER, Ross

JACOBSEN, Christian

13:10

WARING, Paul

McGOWAN, Ross

JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh

13:20

ZHANG, Huilin

SHARVIN, Cormac

PIGEM, Carlos

13:30

MOYNIHAN, Gavin

LEWIS, Tom

HEBERT, Benjamin

13:40

LAGERGREN, Joakim

SINGH BRAR, Jack

SENIOR, Jack

13:50

GOUVEIA, Ricardo

TARRIO, Santiago

HOWIE, Craig

14:00

DONALDSON, Jamie

SMYLIE, Elvis

MORRISON, James

14:10

KARLSSON, Anton

LEMKE, Niklas

KENNEGARD, Jesper

14:20

BROWN, Steven

ANDERSEN, Jeppe Kristian

VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai

