The DP World Tour makes a trip to Farso this week for the Made in HimmerLand event, with large support expected in Denmark.
With the PGA Tour taking a break for a couple of weeks, the DP World Tour takes centre stage - unless, courtesy of LIV Golf, 54-hole shotgun starts in Boston are your thing - and 2018 winner Matt Wallace will be keen to shake off last week's play-off loss at the European Masters.
The event has been a regular on the DP World Tour since its inception in 2014 when known as Made in Denmark, but two-time defending champion Bernd Wiesberger will not be in the field as he is now committed to LIV Golf and will be in action in their fourth event in Boston.
Wallace's 2018 win came when the tournament was held at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club, and after a welcome return to form at the European Masters last week he will head to Denmark with a spring in his step.
There will be Ryder Cup captains past and present in action too, with current captain Luke Donald teeing it up - as will Thomas Bjorn who is likely to have a big home faithful following his rounds.
Course: Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort
Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort has played host to the event in six of its seven years, and is one of the most northern courses in Europe.
The resort is vast, with plenty of golfing options, but the New Course is where the professionals will be playing this week.
Jan Sederholm designed the course in 1993 but it underwent a major re-design in 2011/12, with Spogard and VanderVaart Golf Course Architects re-modelling a track that stretches out to 7,400 yards.
Given how far north it is, conditions can vary and wind is often a factor - making hitting tricky greens a tough task.
Prize Money: €3m (£2.6m), with the winner’s share being €500,000 (£429,280).
Format: 72-hole strokeplay.
Course records:
- 18 holes: Thomas Pieters, Joakim Lagergren, Tom Lewis (62) in 2016, Kristoffer Broberg in 2015
- 72 holes: Bernd Wiesberger (263) in 2021
TV Coverage: Made in HimmerLand is live on Sky Sports in the UK.
Past Winners
- 2021: Bernd Wiesberger
- 2020: Cancelled due to Covid-19
- 2019: Bernd Wiesberger
- 2018: Matt Wallace
- 2017: Julian Suri
- 2016: Thomas Pieters
- 2015: David Horsey
- 2014: Marc Warren
Tee Times (Local, CEST)
Tee: 1
07:30
- ANGLES, Pep
- LOVEMARK, Jamie
- CALDWELL, Jonathan
07:40
- HEND, Scott
- SLATTERY, Lee
- LAPORTA, Francesco
07:50
- GONNET, Jean-Baptiste
- ROCK, Robert
- NIENABER, Wilco
08:00
- FICHARDT, Darren
- DRYSDALE, David
- FORREST, Grant
08:10
- WILSON, Andrew
- ROUSSEL, Robin
- BAI, Zheng-kai
08:20
- KARLBERG, Rikard
- ZANOTTI, Fabrizio
- HANSEN, Joachim B.
08:30
- JENSEN, Lasse
- SOUTHGATE, Matthew
- STRYDOM, Tristen
08:40
- DUBUISSON, Victor
- SABBATINI, Rory
- GUERRIER, Julien
08:50
- MCEVOY, Richard
- SJÖHOLM, Joel
- PARATORE, Renato
09:00
- HIDALGO, Angel
- DUNNE, Paul
- DANTORP, Jens
09:10
- JORDAN, Matthew
- LACROIX, Frederic
- STERNE, Richard
09:20
- HANNA, Chase
- PORTEOUS, Haydn
- AIKEN, Thomas
09:30
- PORTEOUS, Garrick
- PAPADATOS, Dimitrios
- SANTOS, Ricardo
Tee: 10
07:30
- MOLLER, Niklas Norgaard
- HUNDEBOLL, Oliver
- FRIEDRICHSEN, Sebastian
07:40
- ARMITAGE, Marcus
- GAVINS, Daniel
- PULKKANEN, Tapio
07:50
- SODERBERG, Sebastian
- BJORK, Alexander
- SYME, Connor
08:00
- BJORN, Thomas
- FERGUSON, Ewen
- MACINTYRE, Robert
08:10
- DONALD, Luke
- HOJGAARD, Nicolai
- ARNAUS, Adri
08:20
- WALLACE, Matt
- ANTCLIFF, Maverick
- SHARMA, Shubhankar
08:30
- LOMBARD, Zander
- PEPPERELL, Eddie
- SIEM, Marcel
08:40
- HARDING, Justin
- WALTERS, Justin
- GALLACHER, Stephen
08:50
- VAN TONDER, Daniel
- GREEN, Gavin
- CHESTERS, Ashley
09:00
- LANGASQUE, Romain
- SCHNEIDER, Marcel
- WOOD, Chris
09:10
- QUIROS, Alvaro
- STALTER, Joël
- WILSON, Oliver
09:20
- HAVRET, Grégory
- GUPTA, Aman
- PAISLEY, Chris
Tee: 1
12:30
- KAWAMURA, Masahiro
- VAN DRIEL, Darius
- BJERREGAARD, Lucas
12:40
- STONE, Brandon
- LAW, David
- ELVIRA, Nacho
12:50
- WU, Ashun
- BROBERG, Kristoffer
- MIGLIOZZI, Guido
13:00
- LAWRENCE, Thriston
- OLESEN, Thorbjørn
- RAMSAY, Richie
13:10
- MOLINARI, Edoardo
- HOJGAARD, Rasmus
- MANSELL, Richard
13:20
- LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo
- WINTHER, Jeff
- SULLIVAN, Andy
13:30
- KJELDSEN, Søren
- PAVON, Matthieu
- CATLIN, John
13:40
- TINNING, Nicolai
- MURRAY, Zach
- GAGLI, Lorenzo
13:50
- WARREN, Marc
- SURI, Julian
- HORSEY, David
14:00
- FDEZ-CASTANO, Gonzalo
- MADSEN, Morten Orum
- KOFSTAD, Espen
14:10
- COCKERILL, Aaron
- HUIZING, Daan
- JACQUELIN, Raphaël
14:20
- FISHER, Oliver
- WHITNELL, Dale
- STORM, Graeme
Tee: 10
12:30
- BERTASIO, Nino
- HELLIGKILDE, Marcus
- CANIZARES, Alejandro
12:40
- PAVAN, Andrea
- BEKKER, Oliver
- SMITH, Harley
12:50
- COETZEE, George
- NEMECZ, Lukas
- GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo
13:00
- FORD, Matt
- FISHER, Ross
- JACOBSEN, Christian
13:10
- WARING, Paul
- McGOWAN, Ross
- JOHANNESSEN, Kristian Krogh
13:20
- ZHANG, Huilin
- SHARVIN, Cormac
- PIGEM, Carlos
13:30
- MOYNIHAN, Gavin
- LEWIS, Tom
- HEBERT, Benjamin
13:40
- LAGERGREN, Joakim
- SINGH BRAR, Jack
- SENIOR, Jack
13:50
- GOUVEIA, Ricardo
- TARRIO, Santiago
- HOWIE, Craig
14:00
- DONALDSON, Jamie
- SMYLIE, Elvis
- MORRISON, James
14:10
- KARLSSON, Anton
- LEMKE, Niklas
- KENNEGARD, Jesper
14:20
- BROWN, Steven
- ANDERSEN, Jeppe Kristian
- VON DELLINGSHAUSEN, Nicolai
