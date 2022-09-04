Oliver Wilson snapped an eight-year winless run on the DP World Tour by overhauling Ewen Ferguson to win Made In HimmerLand by one shot.

Ferguson has had a stunning season and looked set to claim his third win of the year when taking a two-stroke lead at one stage on Sunday.

But Wilson found birdies on the way home to claim his first victory since the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship of 2014.

It is a remarkable story as his game fell apart and he dropped outside the top 700 in the world, but he now has a two-year exemption.

“There have been some dark times and they (team and sponsors) have all stuck with me so this is for them as well,” Wilson said.

Ferguson was the man who made the forward move and swiftly overturned the deficit as two birdies and an eagle took him to the turn in 32 shots.

Wilson found himself two adrift of Ferguson with six to play, but the contest boiled down to a battle between the two when the former made a stunning birdie from long range on 13.

Ferguson was unable to find any birdies on the run for home, but made a brilliant par on 18 after finding thick rough off the tee to get in the clubhouse at 20-under.

Final Leaderboard

1. Oliver Wilson, 21-under

2. Ewen Ferguson, 20-under

3. Kristian Krogh Johannessen, 18-under

T4. Matthew Jordan, 17-under

T4. Ross McGowan, 17-under

T4. Francesco Laporta, 17-under

T4. Matthew Southgate, 17-under

Wilson knew the target as he stood on the iconic 16th tee, and after finding the middle of the putting surface he drained a superb putt to get level with Ferguson.

The 41-year-old had his head in his hands after losing his tee shot to the right on 17, but advanced the ball to the front of the green and rolled in a putt from long distance to take the lead.

Himmerland’s 18th hole is one of the toughest closing holes in golf. Wilson had two tough shots to execute. He found the centre of the fairway and then let out a huge puff of the cheeks when arrowing his approach to the correct level on the green.

Wilson dropped outside the top 700 in the world after a torrid run, but two putts sealed a return to the winners’ circle.

Wilson cut an emotional figure following his win, saying: “I said I was not going to cry.

“I was so confident. I knew I could get the job done. Everything I have done to this point to rebuild my game, I knew I could do it.

“I was so calm. I almost enjoyed the last hole. It is pretty special and I am so proud of myself. I have a great team around me.

“I feel like there is a lot ahead of me and I am so pleased to get win number two.

“My game has been trending in the right direction. I look at my stats, and from the outside looking in there is not a lot to shout about, but there has been a lot of good stuff this year.

“I missed chance after chance today and hit it so good. I just stayed patient, this course is tricky, and I holed two bombs on the back nine. I guess it was my day, but I felt like I deserved it.

“I guess 18 years’ experience gets you to hang in there.”

