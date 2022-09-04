Matt Wallace and Danny Willett will be playing on the PGA Tour next season, as defections to LIV Golf bumped the English pair up the FedEx Cup standings.

Wallace, Willett, Austin Smotherman, Justin Lower, Doc Redman and Kelly Craft lost their PGA Tour status following poor seasons.

Smotherman was a big talking point as he got himself within touching distance of an automatic spot, but three-putted the final hole of the Wyndham Championship to miss out - and broke down in tears in his post-event interview.

Despite the disappointment, there was always the prospect of a reprieve due to the speculation surrounding possible departures to LIV Golf.

Once they hit their first shots for LIV in Boston on Friday, they were informed that their status for next season on the PGA Tour would not be confirmed.

That had the knock-on effect of Wallace, Willett, Smotherman, Lower, Redman and Craft being confirmed as players for the new season.

The 2022/23 PGA Tour season gets underway at the Fortinet Championship on September 12.

The Sanderson Farms Championship at the end of September is also expected to take place despite the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi.

Course officials said they have their own water source from an aquifer, and there are no concerns about the event.

