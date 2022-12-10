Max Homa has described Nelly Korda’s play as "outrageous" and said the world No. 2 is “the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour.”

Korda is in action alongside the men at the QBE Shootout, partnering Denny McCarthy at Tiburon Golf Club.

Homa and Kevin Kisner were the other team playing alongside McCarthy and Korda in the opening round on Friday, so had a close-up look at the skills the 24-year-old possesses.

It has been a mixed year for Korda, as her season was halted after being diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm.

She carried that form into the QBE Shootout, and she and McCarthy moved into a tie for fourth place after round one.

And Korda made a positive impression on world No. 16 Homa.

"We talked about it all day (Nelly's game)," Homa said: "I think I called her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour at one point. And then through about seven or eight holes, I said she's hit every shot just like she wants to for eight holes. Like does she hit a bad shot? I have no idea, I've never seen her hit a bad shot. We were laughing all day.

"It was a little bit outrageous. She drove it down the middle on every hole, she almost hit the pin three times, hit it to like two inches on one par 4, then from way too far that next one, she almost hit the pin.

"She chipped it great, so I don't know how she does not win every week. It's a testament to these other ladies that anyone can even sniff beating her because that was wildly impressive."

The second round of the QBE Shootout resumes on Saturday evening with greensomes play before it concludes on Sunday with better ball.

