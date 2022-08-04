Phil Mickelson is spearheading a group of 11 LIV golfers who are suing the PGA Tour.

The fractures in golf between LIV Golf and the established tours were always likely to result in things being put in the hands of the lawyers, and that now seems the case after Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein filed the lawsuit.

All 11 made the jump to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour earlier in the year, which prompted commissioner of the latter Jay Monahan to hand down suspensions.

The group claims the PGA Tour is attempting to damage their careers.

"The Tour's conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades," the lawsuit states.

"The purpose of this action is to strike down the PGA Tour's anti-competitive rules and practices that prevent these independent-contractor golfers from playing when and where they choose."

Swafford, Gooch and Jones have requested a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs which get underway next week.

In response, Monahan submitted a memo to all PGA Tour members.

"We have been preparing to protect our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our tour, and you should be confident in the legal merits of our position,” Monahan’s note said.

“Fundamentally, these suspended players - who are now Saudi Golf League employees - have walked away from the tour and now want back in. With the Saudi Golf League on hiatus, they're trying to use lawyers to force their way into competition alongside our members in good standing."

There have been three LIV events so far. Five more are to take place in the remainder of 2022. LIV has announced its plan for next year, with 14 events at dates to be confirmed.

