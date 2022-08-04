Martin Slumbers has sidestepped a question on whether the R&A would juggle with the Open rotation to give Tiger Woods the chance to play at St Andrews again.
An injured Woods missed the cut at the Open Championship last month, as he continues to strive for fitness following a car crash that almost saw him lose a leg.
The Open schedule has been announced through to 2025, with Royal Liverpool, Royal Troon and Royal Portrush confirmed as the next three venues.
It had been suggested that St Andrews, the home of golf, would next host an open in 2030.
Following his missed cut, Woods suggested there was little prospect of him still playing competitively in eight years’ time.
With no venue confirmed beyond 2025, the R&A has scope to tinker with the schedule to give Woods a final dance at St Andrews - as was the case with Jack Nicklaus in 2005.
There have been claims that it is being considered, but chief executive Slumbers would not be drawn on the matter.
“I think the situation with Jack was for Jack to be able to play his last one,” Slumbers said. “The world is very different to 20 years ago, when that was the sartorial 18 years.
“I was standing behind the 18th green when Tiger walked up, and when I sit back, it's one of my pinch-me moments. It was amazing, amazing to watch.
“You know, he was determined to play four rounds, and I think he could have played four rounds. I think Tiger will be back, and it will be great to see him play again.”
Pressed again on whether the Open could return to St Andrews before 2030, Slumbers said: “Who knows? Who knows? We haven't announced.
“We announced out to 2025, and we are not making any comments beyond that.”
