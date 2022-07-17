Cameron Smith has said his aim is to find out how many beers fit in the Claret Jug, following his stunning win at the Open Championship

He became the fifth Australian to lift the Claret Jug, following in the footsteps of Peter Thompson, Kel Nagle, Greg Norman and Ian Baker-Finch, and he was lost for words to describe tasting victory in the 150th Open Championship.

“It is unreal,” Smith said. “This place is so cool.

“To have the 150th Open here and to walk away with the win, is something I think I have dreamt of. It is just awesome.”

Smith joins the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo to win the Open at the home of golf.

“To look at the names on this trophy and then add mine it is unreal,” Smith said. “I am lost for words.”

While his birdie on 18 was important to fend off playing partner Cameron Young, his scrambled par after being short of the Road Bunker on 17 was of equal importance - and it was artistry with the putter.

“I was just trying to get it on the green and give myself a look,” Smith said.

“The putter had felt good all day, and I knew if I could get it somewhere inside 15-20 feet, I would have a good run at it. Luckily I got away with four there.”

Asked for how he will celebrate, Smith looked at the Claret Jug and said: “I am definitely going to find out how many beers fit in this thing, that’s for sure.”

