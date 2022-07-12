The 150th Open Championship takes place this week, and it is fitting that it is at the home of golf in St Andrews.

The Old Course is the venue, and it has seen a host of epic moments down the years.

The track first played host to the Open in 1873, and has had the honour on 29 previous occasions.

The likes of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Sam Snead and Bobby Jones have lifted the Claret Jug at St Andrews, and everyone in the field will be dreaming of glory on Sunday.

To do so they will have to navigate their way round one of the most famous 18 holes in world golf.

Read on for our course guide.

Hole 1 - Burn, 376 yards, par four

If you can’t find the fairway here, things are not going to go well for you. It is probably the widest fairway in world golf, with out of bounds left and right. Even with the wind, taking on the green is not an option as the Swilcan Burn will gobble up balls. Iron off the tee, middle of the fairway, middle of the green and a couple of putts and your round is under way with a sigh of relief.

Hole 2 - Dyke, 453 yards, par four

Cheape’s Bunker used to be the worry, but that’s no longer a consideration for the players who can blast it way over the top. Brave souls will take out driver and bang the ball in towards the collection area, but beware the bunkers on the left and thick gorse on the right.

Hole 3 - Cartgate (Out), 401 yards, par four

Depending on wind direction, a driveable par four, whose protection is the giant Cartgate Bunker to the front and left of the green. Pin position will be vital with regard to protecting the hole, as it’s an easy birdie option if the wind does not blow.

Hole 4 - Ginger Beer, 491 yards, par four

Left off the tee is the safe play, but going right offers a better angle of attack to a green well guarded by bunkers. Going safe down the left leaves a long approach, which is never ideal if the greens are fast and firm. A tough test.

Hole 5 - Hole O’Cross (Out), 568 yards, par five

First of the par fives, and a scoring opportunity. Avoiding trouble off the tee will allow players to attack what is a huge green of almost 100 yards, but there are three pot bunkers protecting the left-hand side and a swale at the front.

Hole 6 - Heathery (Out), 420 yards, par four

Dangers off the tee in the shape of the Coffin Bunkers to the left and a host of sand traps down the right. Find them and it’s a splash out and a scramble for a par, but if the fairway is found players can think about birdies.

Hole 7 - High (Out), 373 yards, par four

A poser off the tee as the bombers could be tempted to let rip but the giant Shell Bunker awaits. The lay-up area is tight and can cause problems if the fairways are fiery.

Hole 8 - Short, 175 yards, par three

Short by name, but it can be stretched out further than the 175 yards on the card. Wind will play a huge part as it could be anything from a wedge to a long iron. The green slopes from front to back and can be tough to hold if the greens are firm.

Hole 9 - End, 352 yards, par four

A driveable par four, but pot bunkers in the fairway and left and right lie in wait. Players will see this as a scoring opportunity.

Hole 10 - Bobby Jones, 386 yards

Named after one of the greats of the game, the 10th is another tempter to pull out the big stick and take aim at the green. Thick gorse lines the left-hand side, so stay straight.

Hole 11 - High (In), 174 yards, par three

A nerve shredder of a hole, as players are aiming at a narrow green that slopes from back to front guarded by the Hill and Strath bunkers. Going through the green is a problem as your ball will disappear down a steep bank. Big numbers could easily be run up.

Hole 12 - Heathery (In), 348 yards, par four

Bunkers in the fairway are in play off the tee, including Stroke Bunker which it is said that if you go in it you will lose one stroke to the card. A two-tiered green makes it tough to get close to the pin.

Hole 13 - Hole O’Cross (In), 453 yards, par four

The run for home starts here, with the town of St Andrews visible in the distance. The Coffin Bunkers should not really be in play, but selecting a yardage to ensure to not run out of fairway can cause problems. Another immense green can see players left with enormous putts.

Hole 14 - Long, 618 yards, par five

A monster hole that if played into the wind is a genuine three-shotter. Out of bounds runs all the way down the right. The infamous Hell Bunker is placed to collect second shots, but it really would be an error for a professional to go anywhere near it.

Hole 15 - Cartgate (In), 455 yards, par four

A big landing area off the tee should be easily found, but that cannot be said for the green which slopes from front to back and is one of the trickiest on the course.

Hole 16 - Corner of the Dyke, 423 yards, par four

What a hole. If you step on the tee with a touch of the rights, watch out. Out of bounds all the way down the right and the fairway narrows after the Principal’s Nose bunkers. Laying up short of the traps could be an option, but that leaves a long approach. Risks everywhere.

Hole 17 - Road - 495 yards, par four

A tee shot that sends shivers down the spine. The railway sheds and Old Course Hotel to the right are out of bounds, while bailing out left leaves a ridiculously long second to a green guarded by the Road Bunker, one of the most famous bunkers in golf. Oh and there’s a road and a wall beyond the green that have taken prisoners down the years. Bogey might not be a bad score if the wind is blowing.

Hole 18 - Tom Morris, 357 yards, par four

The other way to the opening hole, with a huge fairway. The green is in range off the tee, but the Valley of Sin lies in wait to gobble up balls to leave a tricky putt or chip. Up and down for the Claret Jug, anyone?

