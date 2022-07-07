Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy elected to sidestep the Scottish Open, but were spotted playing at Ballybunion Golf Club on Thursday.

McIlroy elected to take a break from the tour after a hectic recent schedule, while Woods is only playing majors at present as he contends with the leg injury he suffered in a car crash last year.

While 14 of the world’s top 15 are in action at the Renaissance Club for this week’s Scottish Open, Woods and McIlroy were warming up for the Open at St Andrews on the fabled Ballybunion links on the west coast of Ireand.

Woods said at Adare Manor on Tuesday that he would remain in Ireland for his Open prep, but refused to divulge where he would be playing for fear of it turning into a media circus.

The secret was out on Thursday, with members of Ballybunion posting images on social media.

It is believed that JP McManus laid on a helicopter for Woods and McIlroy to get to Ballybunion.

Woods looked extremely relaxed as he posed for pictures and seemed to be swinging the club freely - albeit he was seen using a buggy to ease the strain on his leg.

The 46-year-old will tee it up at St Andrews next week more in hope than expectation, as his two appearances this year resulted in a 47th-place finish at the Masters and a withdrawal at the US PGA Championship.

