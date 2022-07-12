Tiger Woods has strongly opposed the newly-formed LIV Tour circuit being driven by ex-professional golfer Greg Norman with Saudi Arabian backing.

The LIV format was born as a result of increased Saudi investment in sport, with golf one of the prime targets, and is spearheaded by Aussie ex-professional Norman. It's name derives from Roman numerals - 54 is the score under par if every hole in an LIV tournament is a birdie - while three rounds are contested instead of the standard four.

The format was conjured to create a shorter and more exciting competition. Standard stroke play takes place over 54 holes and includes a team element, with the prize money for the winner standing at £3.2million.

The new competition has attracted the likes of Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood, while Rory McIlroy has joined Woods in his opposition to the event which has caused controversy in the golfing community - some players involved have lost sponsors and commercial deals as a consequence of their affiliation with the LIV Tour.

Woods aimed criticism at Norman, who was prevented from attending the past champion events before the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, and those players who have decided to take part in the tournament with guaranteed monies up for grabs.

"To play there, I disagree with it," Woods said. They've turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position. What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt?"

Woods takes issue with the 54 holes structure compared with 72, saying younger players should be exposed to a full circuit as part of their development in the game.

“You’re just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. I can understand 54 holes is almost like a mandate when you get to the senior tour. The guys are little bit older and a little more banged up."

"But when you’re at this young age and some of these kids – they really are kids who have gone from amateur golf into that organisation – 72-hole tests are part of it.”

Tiger Woods plays a shot during a practice round ahead of the Open Championship at St Andrews Old Course on July 10, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland Image credit: Getty Images

With potential changes to ranking points and criteria for entering major tournaments in future, Woods has shown concern for younger players who may not be able to experience the biggest and best events on the calendar.

"Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. We don’t know that for sure yet. It’s up to all the major championship bodies to make that determination. But that is a possibility, that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National."

"I just don’t see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organisation doesn’t get world ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events."

Much scepticism surrounds the long-term future of the LIV Tour and its success or failure but for now, it's here to stay. Meanwhile, the 150th Open Championships at St. Andrews gets underway in Scotland this week.

