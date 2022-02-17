Canada wrestled the Olympic crown back from USA after winning the women’s ice hockey final 3-2 at Beijing 2022.

For the fourth straight Olympics, Canada met USA in the gold-medal match, with the former winning 2-0 in 2010 and 3-2 in 2014 before losing 3-2 in Pyeongchang four years ago.

This time around, Canada got their revenge with another 3-2 scoreline - captain Marie-Philip Poulin the inspiration with two goals and an assist for the now five-times Olympic champions.

In what is arguably the biggest rivalry in women’s ice hockey, Canada – who beat USA 4-2 in their group-stage meeting – struck the first blow in the opening period.

Moments after Natalie Spooner thought she had given Canada the lead, with the goal ruled out due to offside following a coach’s challenge, Sarah Nurse’s effort could not be disputed.

Nurse tipped the puck in after Canada won the face-off, with Claire Thompson recording the crucial assist.

Eight minutes later, Poulin made it two for Canada, catching out goaltender Alex Cavallini with a long-distance shot after intercepting Kelly Pannek.

Midway through the second period, Poulin got her sixth goal of the tournament, latching onto a rebound and seeing her effort flick in off Cavallini.

With four minutes remaining of the second period, Canada had a power play but it was USA who reduced the deficit shorthanded as Hilary Knight gave her side hope of mounting a comeback.

It then proved to be a case of too little too late for USA, with a third-period goal in the dying moments from Amanda Kessel not enough to deny Canada the title.

