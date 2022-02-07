The ice hockey match between Canada and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) was delayed for nearly an hour as late Covid tests threw the tie into doubt, with players eventually starting the match wearing masks.

Canada - who did not come out onto the ice - refused to play because ROC had not produced definitive Covid results.

The ROC team were warming up on the ice while Canada’s players were restricted to the changing rooms, waiting for ROC to produce negative results.

The situation - described as farcical - had viewers wondering why the ROC players were allowed out and on the ice if they had not produced negative tests.

Canada requested a one-hour delay to proceedings, and that the ROC wear masks, if and when play was to eventually get going. The ROC agreed to take the precautionary measure, but only if Canada did too.

News emerged that ROC’s chief medical officer hadn’t supplied Canada with the test results, and Canada would not play the game until they had confirmation of them.

After discussions between both teams and officials, a new start time was eventually confirmed and the teams emerged onto the ice wearing masks to warm up, nearly an hour after they were originally due to get underway.

ROC took their N95 masks off before the third quarter of the match, while Canada elected to keep theirs on.

