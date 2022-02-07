China's Ren Ziwei won his second short-track speed skating gold of the Beijing Winter Olympics - but only after a dramatic finish to the 1000m final, which was settled by a disqualification.

Hungary's Shaolin Sandor Liu - who is recognisable to British viewers as the former partner of Elise Christie who consoled the British skater at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games - thought he had won it, only for replays to show he had caused an infringement.

In a tight race, Liu and Ren were neck and neck for the line, but it was Liu who believed he was victorious, crashing into the barriers after tumbling at the finish before he celebrated wildly.

That was just the start of the drama, though, as it soon became clear that officials were to carefully study replays, which seemed to show Liu stretching his arm across Ren's body. With Liu literally praying not to be given a yellow card, the nervous energy was building inside the Capital Indoor Stadium.

After a lengthy wait, judges decided that Liu should be given a lane change penalty, with victory going to Ren - already a mixed relay champion - prompting celebrations from the limited number of home fans in the stands and utter disappointment from the Hungarian team.

It meant China had secured a one-two, with Li Wenlong taking silver - and Liu's brother Shaoang rounding off the podium with bronze for Hungary.

