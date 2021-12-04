Katharina Althaus claimed victory in the women's HS98 ski jump World Cup event in Lillehammer on Saturday evening.

Althaus, a silver medallist in the NH at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, scored 145.3 with her first jump and 132.8 with her second to finish on a combined total of 278.1 points.

That was comfortably clear of Austria's Marita Kramer, who finished in second place behind the German with a total score of 273.2 after her two jumps, while Ursa Bogataj finished in third.

The Slovenian scored a combined total of 272.3 to take the bronze medal ahead of Norway's Silje Ospeth.

Ospeth just missed out on a podium place on home snow as she finished in fourth on 268.7 points, with Slovenia's Nika Kriznar in fifth and Japan's Sara Takanashi in sixth.

