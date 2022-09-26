When and where is the British Open?

The British Open will be held in Milton Keynes, United Kingdom from September 26 to October 2 at the Marshall Arena.

The venue was regularly used when snooker returned from the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

What is the format at British Open 2022?

In a minor change to 2020, the British Open will be best of seven frames up to and including the last 16.

The quarter-finals will be best of nine frames, the semi-finals best of 11 frames, and the final will be best of 19.

The draw after the second round is open so a top player could play another top player before the latter stages of the event.

How to watch the British Open?

In the UK, ITV4 have the rights to showcase the British Open with coverage from 13:00 and 19:00 each day from Monday, September 26 to Sunday, October 2.

For the rest of Europe, you can watch all the action live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Daily reports and news will be published online on eurosport.co.uk.

British Open 2022 snooker match schedule (UK time), scores and results

Monday September 26 - Round 1 held over matches

13:00

Ricky Walden [17] v Mark Selby [3]

Anthony McGill [15] v Wu Yize [68]

Yan Bingtao [14] v Oliver Brown [99]

Mark J Williams [6] v Andres Petrov [126]

Shaun Murphy [8] v Gary Wilson [32]

Bai Langning [115] v Zhao Xintong [5]

Lei Peifan [76] v Stuart Bingham [12]

Graeme Dott [34] v Luca Brecel [11]

1900

Alexander Ursenbacher [61] v Ronnie O'Sullivan [1]

Mark Davis [53] v Kyren Wilson [7]

Dominic Dale [58] v Jack Lisowski [9]

Andy Hicks [66] v John Higgins [4]

Mark Allen [13] v Stuart Carrington [63]

Duane Jones [74] v Barry Hawkins [10]

Joe Perry [25] v Hossein Vafaei [16]

Judd Trump [2] v Si Jiahui [117]

Round 2

Tuesday September 27

10:00

Zhang Jiankang [73] v Jak Jones [40]

John Astley [111] v Chang Bingyu [80]

13:00

Lu Ning [33] v Zhou Yuelong [22]

Xiao Guodong [37] v Peter Lines [72]

Craig Steadman [79] v Ben Mertens [116]

Dylan Emery [106] v Cao Yupeng [64]

19:00

Robbie Williams [60] v Lukas Kleckers [108]

Anthony Hamilton [49] v Jamie Clarke [48]

Jamie Jones [30] v Elliot Slessor [59]

Steven Hallworth (a) v Hammad Miah [70]

TBC

Zhao Xintong or Bai Langning v Stuart Bingham or Lei Peifan

David B Gilbert [18] v Lyu Haotian [44]

Mark Selby or Ricky Walden v Mark Joyce [57]

Jordan Brown [21] v Ng On Yee (f)

Jack Lisowski or Dominic Dale v Mitchell Mann [71]

John Higgins or Andy Hicks v Yuan Sijun [67]

Luca Brecel or Graeme Dott v Anthony McGill or Wu Yize

Ben Woollaston [41] v Mark Williams or Andres Petrov

Kyren Wilson or Mark Davis v Barry Hawkins or Duane Jones

Ronnie O'Sullivan or Alexander Ursenbacher v Joe O'Connor [46]

Wednesday September 28

10:00

David Grace [54] v Xu Si [75]

Chen Zifan [90] v Ross Muir (a)

13:00

Tian Pengfei [62] v Jimmy Robertson [24]

Noppon Saengkham [36] v Fraser Patrick [83]

Gerard Greene [78] v Ryan Day [27]

Zhao Jianbo (a) v Ian Burns [84]

TBC

Ding Junhui [31] v Hossein Vafaei or Joe Perry

Dean Young [87] v Judd Trump or Si Jiahui

Li Hang [47] v Mark Allen or Stuart Carrington

Andy Lee [98] v Yan Bingtao or Oliver Brown

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [51] v Matthew Stevens [55]

Shaun Murphy or Gary Wilson v Zhang Anda [69]

Last 16

Thursday September 29

13:00

19:00

Quarter-finals

Friday September 30

13:00

19:00

Semi-finals

Saturday October 1

13:00

19:00

Final

Sunday October 2

13:00 and 19:00

- - -

