John Higgins and Ronnie O'Sullivan could meet for the second time this month after being paired together in the same group at the elite Champion of Champions tournament which takes place between Monday 15 November and Sunday 21 November in Bolton.

Higgins won the 73rd meeting between the pair since their first match as professionals at the Dubai Classic in 1994 with a 6-5 victory over O'Sullivan in the English Open semi-finals on Saturday having trailed 5-3 to the record 37-time ranking event winner.

O'Sullivan leads the career head-to-head record 38-32, with three draws. Higgins defeated O'Sullivan 10-7 to lift the Champion of Champions title in 2016 with O'Sullivan chasing a record fourth victory at the event and a £150,000 winner's cheque.

The 'Class of '92' members will meet in the Champion of Champions Group 3 final on Thursday 18 November at the University of Bolton Stadium if O'Sullivan overcomes 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham in the semi-finals and Higgins can repeat his 4-1 win over Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the English Open.

English Open winner Neil Robertson – who defeated Higgins 9-8 from 8-6 behind in Sunday's final – has landed British Open champion Mark Williams in Group 4 on Tuesday 16 November with Kyren Wilson drawn with Welsh Open holder Jordan Brown.

Judd Trump gets the tournament underway against world seniors champion David Lilley in Group 1 on Monday 15 November with Stephen Maguire tackling Shoot Out winner Ryan Day.

World champion Mark Selby breaks off his campaign against Championship League winner David Gilbert in Group Two on Wednesday 17 November.

Selby could face Shaun Murphy in a repeat of the world final won 18-15 by Selby in May. Murphy takes on Masters champion Yan Bingtao in the second Group Two semi-final.

The top eight seeds in the world were placed into groups based on their respective positions after the Northern Ireland Open with number one Trump joining eighth seed Stephen Maguire in the same group. O'Sullivan was seeded three and Higgins at six in the rankings.

The other eight seeds were draw at random.

MONDAY 15 NOVEMBER – Group 1

1pm – Group 1 semi-finals (best of seven frames)

Judd Trump v David Lilley

Stephen Maguire v Ryan Day

7pm – Group 1 final (best of 11 frames)

TUESDAY 16 NOVEMBER – Group 4

1pm – Group 1 semi-finals (best of seven frames)

Neil Robertson v Mark Williams

Kyren Wilson v Jordan Brown

7pm – Group 4 final (best of 11 frames)

WEDNESDAY 17 NOVEMBER – Group 2

1pm – Group semi-finals (best of seven frames)

Mark Selby v David Gilbert

Shaun Murphy v Yan Bingtao

7pm – Group 2 final (best of 11 frames)

THURSDAY 18 NOVEMBER – Group 3

1pm – Group semi-finals (best of seven frames)

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Stuart Bingham

John Higgins v Ding Junhui

7pm – Group 3 final (best of 11 frames)

FRIDAY 19 NOVEMBER

7pm – First semi-final (best of 11 frames)

Group 1 winner v Group 4 winner

SATURDAY 20 NOVEMBER

7pm – Second semi-final (best of 11 frames)

Group 2 winner v Group 3 winner

SUNDAY 21 NOVEMBER

1pm and 7pm – Final (best of 19 frames)

