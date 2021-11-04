Mark Allen has withdrawn from the Cazoo Champion of Champions, the tournament organisers have confirmed.
The announcement was made on Thursday on the website of the Champion of Champions, citing personal reasons for the decision.
Allen has reached the semi-final stages of the competition three times, and is the current title holder.
As a result of dropping out, Ding Junhui has been called up as a replacement, and will join such players as Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Maguire. The last place in the tournament will be decided by the winner of the English Open, with the draw taking place on Monday 8 November,
