Defending champion Kyren Wilson won Group D at the Championship League on Wednesday to remain on course for a unique snooker treble.

The 2020 world finalist secured his progress with 3-1 wins over 1997 world champion Ken Doherty and Oliver Lines respectively with a 3-0 loss to Matthew Stevens ultimately proving irrelevant despite the former Crucible finalist hitting breaks of 84 and 111.

"It was nice to actually see with nothing being on the line how well Matthew played," said Wilson, who compiled breaks of 62, 59, 87 and 92 to reach the last eight. "Because growing up he was one of the ones at the top of the game, he was one of the flair players and I always enjoyed watching him.

“I don’t know what it is (about this tournament). It’s just very laid back. The lads have a bit of a laugh backstage. You chat to the commentators; you get fed well. I enjoy the laidback atmosphere of the event.

I haven’t felt comfortable at all, it’s the first tournament of the season. I’ve not really put the work In I’d like to. I’ve got a young family. For me, it’s a nice bonus to still be in this tournament.

Wilson is bidding to become the first player to win three successive Championship League titles.

“It would be lovely. I don’t think it’s been done before. Any sort of record in snooker nowadays is nice to have," he commented.

19-year-old Bai Langning edged out world seniors champion David Lilley and Noppon Saengkham by a point to win Group C.

China's Bai earned 2-2 draws with Saengkham and Lilley respectively with a 3-0 victory over Mark Davis proving pivotal. Bai hit breaks of 88, 92, 58 and 64 in earning five points.

David Gilbert topped Group H on Monday with Cao Yupeng winning Group G before Ali Carter dominated Group E and Ryan Day emerged victorious in Group F.

The eight winners from the stage two groups will contest two more groups of four before a final is played between the top two for the title on Friday night.

Thursday 12 August

Group A

Judd Trump

Jimmy Robertson

Tom Ford

Stuart Carrington

Group B

Mark Allen

Ricky Walden

Peter Lines

Fergal O’Brien

