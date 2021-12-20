Jack Lisowski won two of his four matches in Group 1 of the Championship League on Monday night.

The Englishman started well with a 3-1 win over his Chinese opponent Zhou Yuelong, and ended the day by beating Zhou’s compatriot, Liang Wenbo 3-2.

However a perfect record was made impossible in the bookended matches against veteran Graeme Dott, who beat him 3-1, and Gary Wilson, who took a whitewash 3-0 win.

Dott also won by the same margin against Tom Ford, and Wilson, and took another 3-1 victory over Zhou for four straight wins.

Zhou’s first win of the day came in a 3-1 win over Ford, with Ford also coming off second best in a 3-2 match against Welshman Ryan Day.

In turn, Day fell 3-1 to Liang, beat Wilson 3-2. Liang also beat Wilson 3-2

Nine more matches will be played in Group 1 on Tuesday afternoon, before the semi-finals and final take place later in the evening.

- - -

