Jack Lisowski won two of his four matches in Group 1 of the Championship League on Monday night.
The Englishman started well with a 3-1 win over his Chinese opponent Zhou Yuelong, and ended the day by beating Zhou’s compatriot, Liang Wenbo 3-2.
Ad
However a perfect record was made impossible in the bookended matches against veteran Graeme Dott, who beat him 3-1, and Gary Wilson, who took a whitewash 3-0 win.
Championship League
Gilbert ends 22-year ranking title drought with Championship League glory
- 'Me and Alex Higgins are a bit unpredictable' - How snooker GOAT O'Sullivan regained golden touch
- O'Sullivan produces stirring fightback to beat Robertson in World Grand Prix final
- 'It's a bit like 10 Downing Street here' - O'Sullivan revels in party atmosphere
Dott also won by the same margin against Tom Ford, and Wilson, and took another 3-1 victory over Zhou for four straight wins.
Zhou’s first win of the day came in a 3-1 win over Ford, with Ford also coming off second best in a 3-2 match against Welshman Ryan Day.
In turn, Day fell 3-1 to Liang, beat Wilson 3-2. Liang also beat Wilson 3-2
Nine more matches will be played in Group 1 on Tuesday afternoon, before the semi-finals and final take place later in the evening.
- - -
Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.
Championship League
'Weird feeling' – Ford ends Trump's Championship League hopes, Allen moves on
Championship League
Robertson hits back to stun Trump in group opener
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad