The 20-time ranking event winner begins his campaign in his home city of Leicester when he faces James Cahill, Zhang Jiankang and Ben Woollaston in Group 3 at the Morningside Arena (12pm BST) on Thursday.

“When I’m at the table and working out the breaks, you’re thinking of nothing else except the shots you are playing," world No. 3 Selby told Eurosport in March.

"The hardest part for me is when I’m sitting in my chair and trying not to think about too many things.

"It’s not really snooker related, it’s just a lot of things off the table. 2016 I was in a bad place, even when I won the Worlds."

‘I felt I couldn’t carry on bottling it up’ – Selby opens up on mental health

Welsh Open champion Joe Perry faces Andrew Higginson, Lukas Kleckers and Elliot Slessor in Group 23.

The latest winners at the season's first ranking event saw Yuan Sijun and Lyu Haotian progress to the last-32 group stage.

World No. 80 Yuan coasted through without dropping a frame in 3-0 wins against Lei Peifan, Ken Doherty and Barry Hawkins in Group 9 on Wednesday.

Lyu Haotian was Group 30 winner on seven points as he finished with a 135 break against Graeme Dott in a 3-0 win. He earlier drew 2-2 with Fraser Patrick before toppling Hayden Pinhey 3-1.

Latest Championship League group winners

Group 24: Robert Milkins (Eng)

Group 13: Aaron Hill (Ire)

Group 4: Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Group 31: Anthony Hamilton (Eng)

Group 6: Michael Judge (Ire)

Group 26: Chris Wakelin (Eng)

Group 10: Luca Brecel (Bel)

Group 29: Lu Ning (Chn)

Group 1: Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Group 27: Jamie Jones (Wal)

Group 15: Ricky Walden (Eng)

Group 32: Xiao Guodong (Chn)

Group 9: Yuan Sijun (Chn)

Group 30: Lyu Haotian (Chn)

