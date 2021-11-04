Judd Trump beat Ross Muir 4-1 in the fourth round of the English Open on Thursday evening.
The world number one went behind in the first frame as Muir scored an impressive 70 break to help him on his way.
Trump had beaten Steven Hallworth 4-1 the night before to reach this stage, while Muir had clattered fellow Scot Anthony McGill 4-0 on Wednesday.
However Trump was quick to level and then go ahead, with two half centuries, the first 81 and the second 57.
There was a torturously slow start in the fourth frame, before Trump sped up to hit a century of 104 to move just a frame away from victory and the next round,
Muir looked like he had a chance of prolonging the match, if not overturning Trump's lead, when he moved 26-5 ahead, but a break of 62 from Trump took him over the iine.
Trump will play Mark King or Paul Deaville in his Friday quarter-final.
